Cedar Falls legalizes backyard chickens, re-ups face mask mandate through Apr. 7

An amendment put forth by council members Kelly Dunn and Frank Darrah to extend the mandate through June 4 instead, at the request of University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook, was voted down, 4-2.

“There’s a question of a lot of folks ... ‘Well, how long are you gonna keep standing behind this?’” Dunn said, noting she was following guidance from the CDC and the Black Hawk County Health Department on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “As long as those folks are recommending people wear masks, that is how long I will try to have the mandate in place.”

Resident T.J. Frein said he believed the decision should be left up to businesses instead.

“We can’t keep moving the goal posts for this,” Frein said. “There’s got to be an end game for people. We’re never gonna get to absolute zero.”

Resident Andrew Morse noted herd immunity didn’t begin until at least 70% of people are immune. Currently, around 6% of Iowans had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will not reach herd immunity, or anywhere close to it, by April 7,” Morse said, advocating for continuing the mask mandate until June 4. “It’s a policy measure with proven results.”

But council members didn’t want to wait that long.