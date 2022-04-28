Cedar Falls leans toward removing fireworks ban, replacing it with three-day window like Waterloo

WATERLOO — Officials from Black Hawk County’s two largest cities have informally agreed to parameters for a uniform fireworks policy after a “historic” joint meeting between their governing bodies Tuesday night.

The Cedar Falls City Council will vote Monday on the first reading of what is essentially a carbon copy of Waterloo’s ordinance, allowing a three-day window for consumer fireworks use and upping the fine for those who fail to comply.

If adopted, fireworks could be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. Fines would be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375.

Councilors could suspend the rules on further readings with Independence Day fast approaching and fireworks stores entering their busy weeks for sales.

On Tuesday, councilors opted for the “concentrated window” — so people know when fireworks can be used — as opposed to the blanket ban that’s been in place in Cedar Falls since a new state law in 2017 permitted their sale for the first time in 80 years.

Officials worried not a lot of people are aware of the prohibition in Cedar Falls, and it has proved difficult to enforce. Officials contended Waterloo’s policy is more successful managing fireworks issues.

“It just feels like a free-for-all sometimes because half of the people don’t know that it’s banned, and then everybody shoots it off at all crazy times,” said Cedar Falls Councilor Simon Harding.

During the nearly 90-minute discussion, Waterloo Councilor Jonathan Grieder said he was for a total ban at one point, but that “this compromise does seem to work.”

“I know that on July 3, 4 and 5, we’re just going to have to deal with it. My children and my dog deal with it. That’s so much better than spending all of June and July being like, what are we going to have tonight? Is it a 4 a.m. wake up call? It’s not perfect,” he said.

Waterloo has altered the window from one to five days over the last five years. But according to Mayor Quentin Hart, officials are content and have put the issue to rest. No objections were voiced Tuesday as to what currently is in place, and there was no discussion of including the New Year’s Holiday.

City officials vowed to improve public education on local and state laws using a flyer with shared messaging, and to include surrounding cities like Evansdale and Hudson in the conversation.

The proposed ordinance states any seller of fireworks must prominently display signs informing customers that their use is prohibited with the exception of the three days.

Prior to the discussion, Cedar Falls Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte and Waterloo Assistant Chief Joe Leibold shared the results of the respective policies currently in place.

When Waterloo settled on its current language, Leibold said, it gave police a chance to step up enforcement through education, so people knew when fireworks could be used and the fines associated with disobeying.

In the first part of July when the number of incidents declined, police used overtime funds to ensure extra officers were available to respond to fireworks infractions.

In previous years, he said, Waterloo police wrote two or three tickets per year, but last year they wrote close to 30, most from late June to early July.

Calls for service reduced considerably, from approximately 585 calls in 2020 to 282 calls in 2021.

“When people knew they were legal and understood they have to stop at 10, they’d watch and most people abided,” Leibold said. “ … It hit 10 o’clock, and that was it, and we didn’t have to respond to those calls. It did free up some resources for us to respond to other things.”

Berte noted when Cedar Falls settled on a total ban, city law enforcement recommended fireworks be allowed for a “certain amount of time because we believed a total ban is unrealistic. It’s not going to work and we have evidence to show that.”

Through the years, fireworks calls numbered between 124 and 160 — most between July 3 and 5.

“We haven’t done extra enforcement for fireworks. We’ve issued very few tickets, less than a half dozen tickets in all those years. We’ve not expended overtime in the effort either,” he said. “I like when I hear what Waterloo is doing. If we end up with something similar to Waterloo, then we would also probably spend some overtime monies to help keep the fireworks within the approved hours.”

Educating the community, whether it’s through social media or flyers, is an important piece, said Berte.

“I can tell you that for a huge majority of cases in Cedar Falls, they bought their fireworks in Cedar Falls. They were having a nice gathering. It’s patriotic. Sometimes there is alcohol involved. Sometimes there isn’t. Usually, there is a ton of kids. And the majority are just the nicest people that didn’t know,” he said. “There are some that are very inappropriate — 1, 2 in the morning. They’re drunk. You know, things like that.”

In recent years, there have been few if any events that caused significant injuries.

“The conversations I’ve had are people who are concerned about animals, dogs, cats or pets, that are scared, and military folks and veterans with PTSD,” said Cedar Falls Councilor Gil Schulz. “… I can’t relate to that personally, but I know that it’s a concern that people had.”

Waterloo Councilor Dave Boesen said it’s also important to educate landlords.

“If you can’t prove who is shooting them off, and it’s rental property, that citation is going to the property owner, so your landlords need to be fully involved in this also,” he said.

