CEDAR FALLS — A housing development project initially met with opposition has been approved after storm water runoff was addressed.
The proposed site plan on Lakeshore Drive was approved by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday night.
The $1.2 million plan to create six residential lots on 20.8 acres of land is being spearheaded by Brian Wingert of Wingert Development.
Wingert, a member of the commission, abstained from voting on the project during the meeting.
The project has been controversial because of storm runoff problems in the area.
Tami Stahl lives on Lakeshore Drive next to the proposed development and has spoken out against the development.
“I publicly criticized the developer Brian Wingert,” Stahl said. “I would like to apologize for that.”
Stahl said she was concerned about some of the problems in the area and took out her frustrations on Wingert.
“I appreciate the developer doing the changes,” Stahl said. “As long as they’re not building on the 20-year flood plain.”
The developer is moving the runoff drain, which the city should have done, Stahl said.
The neighbors and the developer had meetings throughout the process, said Karen Howard planning and community services manager.
“It looks like you addressed all the water issues,” said commission member Mardy Holst. “Looks like you did a good job resolving all that with the city.”
“I appreciate the opportunity for everyone to work together, I know there were some real concerns. I appreciate everyone voicing those concerns and the development group sincerely working with those,” said commission member Brad Leeper.
The commission also approved a site plan for a new one-story, 17,386-square-foot professional office facility in technology park owned by Six Kids LLC.
“The building will be the new home for Rabo AgriFinance, which currently leases a smaller office space from the owner in another building that they own in the technology park,” according to city documents.
The $2.7 million Six Kids project and Lakeshore Drive development will go to the Cedar Falls City Council for consideration.
