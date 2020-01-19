Cedar Falls kicks off College Hill area design process

CEDAR FALLS — A visioning process for College Hill and surrounding neighborhoods is being kicked off Jan. 29.
The city is inviting community members to attend the public workshop from 6 to 8 p.m for “Our Cedar Falls: Imagine College Hill!” at the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, 8106 Jennings Drive, on the south side of campus. The goal is to hear feedback from the public about a section of the city that includes College Hill as part of an effort to update the zoning code there.
Zoning is “our regulating tool” to determine what can or can’t happen on a piece of property, noted Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls’ community development director. The input will help determine things like what areas should be zoned single- or multi-family residential or commercial and what sort of buffering is necessary between different designations.
“When you undergo a major change, it’s important to get the community involved,” said Houk Sheetz. “Your zoning should match what people want to see.”
The seeds of an update go back to Cedar Falls’ 2012 comprehensive plan, which called for changes to the zoning ordinance adopted in 1971 that she noted has “probably outlived its useful life.”
The area being studied is generally between Hudson Road and Washington Street from West 12th to 19th streets and then juts out to Iowa Highway 58 between East 18th Street and East Seerley Boulevard. The boundary follows Dry Run Creek on the east and continues south of University Avenue. It encompasses neighborhoods south of University between the creek and College Street as well as between Panther Lane and Hudson Road north of Greenhill Road.
Residents of the entire area are encouraged to attend the workshop and related events. UNI’s campus, which is not under the city’s zoning jurisdiction, is excluded from the study but the university is “a key partner” with the city in the effort, said Houk Sheetz.
The workshop will include a visual preference survey, small group work for strengths and weaknesses as well as a presentation from the project consultant. These ideas and suggestions will contribute to the zoning code updates that will be implemented in the new plan later this year.
Building on information gathered, the city will host a week-long community design charrette March 28 to April 3. This includes a community hands-on workshop March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at UNI’s CEEE, with facilitated design discussions on aspirations for the College Hill area. Participants will be encouraged to discuss and illustrate their suggestions for improvements on topics such as walkability, character and scale of new buildings, and areas for change.
Other events during the week will include open design studio hours at the Hearst Center for the Arts so the public can see the vision plan taking shape, talk with the design team and provide additional feedback. A 6 p.m. April 2 public presentation of design charrette results at UNI’s CEEE will conclude the week’s activities.
“The College Hill district has experienced steady growth over the last several years,” Kathryn Sogard, director of the College Hill Partnership, said in a news release. “This growth brings exciting challenges and opportunities. These challenges and opportunities allow us the chance to reevaluate and re-envision how the community would like to see our district evolve in the future.
“This investment and collaboration in the Imagine College Hill project will ensure a bright future for College Hill and the rest of the community,” she added. “The College Hill Partnership is excited to work with community members during the visioning process to strengthen our district and ensure that the vision provides a continued robust environment to live, work and play.”
Learn more about the design process and view open studio hours online at ourcedarfalls.com. Contact Houk Sheetz or Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, for further information at (319) 273-8600.
