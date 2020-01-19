Cedar Falls kicks off College Hill area design process

Residents of the entire area are encouraged to attend the workshop and related events. UNI’s campus, which is not under the city’s zoning jurisdiction, is excluded from the study but the university is “a key partner” with the city in the effort, said Houk Sheetz.

The workshop will include a visual preference survey, small group work for strengths and weaknesses as well as a presentation from the project consultant. These ideas and suggestions will contribute to the zoning code updates that will be implemented in the new plan later this year.

Building on information gathered, the city will host a week-long community design charrette March 28 to April 3. This includes a community hands-on workshop March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at UNI’s CEEE, with facilitated design discussions on aspirations for the College Hill area. Participants will be encouraged to discuss and illustrate their suggestions for improvements on topics such as walkability, character and scale of new buildings, and areas for change.

Other events during the week will include open design studio hours at the Hearst Center for the Arts so the public can see the vision plan taking shape, talk with the design team and provide additional feedback. A 6 p.m. April 2 public presentation of design charrette results at UNI’s CEEE will conclude the week’s activities.