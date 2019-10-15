{{featured_button_text}}
Appeals court judge Thomas Bower listen to oral arguments during a special session at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo on Wednesday.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

DES MOINES -- Judicial Branch officials announced that the Iowa Court of Appeals has elected Judge Thomas Bower of Cedar Falls to serve as the court’s new chief judge.

Bower has served on the Court of Appeals since 2012. He is the 10th chief judge since the state Legislature established the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1976.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is a nine-member, intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court decisions that the Supreme Court has transferred to the Court of Appeals.

A decision of the Iowa Court of Appeals is final unless reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court on grant of further review.

The majority of appeals filed in Iowa are decided by the court of appeals, with 1,223 opinions filed in 2018.

