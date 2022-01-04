Cedar Falls is possibly the only big Iowa city not to hold a public swearing-in ceremony

CEDAR FALLS — Five days before Christmas, newly elected Cedar Falls city councilors and the mayor took the oath of office in a private setting.

Some family members attended, but the event came without public notice or the pomp and circumstance typically associated with the occasion.

While not against the law, it’s not the norm for Iowa’s largest municipalities. In fact, out of the state’s 15 largest cities, Cedar Falls is possibly the only exception. Mayor Rob Green noted in a statement to The Courier that he’d like to see that changed.

“I’m interested in changing this in January 2024 to a more formal swearing-in ceremony similar to what Waterloo and Cedar Rapids do on the first day of office,” Green said. “I’m envisioning something more like a presidential inauguration, where dignitaries and the previous and current council members and mayor are invited to attend on the morning of the new term. And then the mayor for the next term can give a few remarks to open the term.”

“I think this is important for an additional level of decorum for the office of mayor especially. When I took office two years ago, there was just an empty desk. I looked at the desk phone clock at noon, and said to myself ‘Well, I’m the mayor now.’ I think we can do a lot better than that for the dignity of the office, and I look forward to doing that for the next mayor in 2024.”

Cedar Falls used to hold such a swearing-in ceremony, but that hasn’t taken place since at least December 2017.

Administrator Ron Gaines said the change was made because of the “awkwardness” sometimes experienced between an incumbent and a successor who may have been present at the meeting when the oaths were given.

Who exactly ordered the change is not immediately known.

This year after the November city election, four newly elected councilors and the mayor were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Jacque Danielsen in the Channel 15 studio about a half hour prior to the well-advertised and well-attended ceremony for outgoing councilors Frank Darrah and Mark Miller on Dec. 20.

Dec. 20 also was the date of the last City Council meeting of 2021.

The event was not broadcast live but has aired on Channel 15 since, said Jeremy Ott, a video production supervisor.

It was posted to its YouTube channel Monday following inquiries from The Courier, which also was not made aware of the oaths being administered Dec. 20.

State code requires newly elected councilors and mayors in Iowa to recite the oath prior to noon Monday, Jan 3. That hasn’t stopped many cities from holding a ceremonial swearing-in after newly elected officials took the oath privately prior to the state deadline.

For Cedar Falls, the agenda for the first meeting of the year Monday did not include such a ceremony.

Waterloo held a special meeting for this purpose before its regular meeting Monday. Iowa City, Sioux City, and Ames also have special meetings scheduled prior to the first regular council meetings of the year. Tiffany O’Donnell, won a runoff election Nov. 30 to become mayor of Cedar Rapids, was formally sworn in to office Monday afternoon in a ceremony at City Hall.

Dubuque, Marion, Des Moines, Davenport, Council Bluffs, Bettendorf and Ottumwa will have swearing-in ceremonies at their first meetings of the year, according to meeting agendas already posted, or spokespeople.

West Des Moines and Urbandale held ceremonies at the end of their Dec. 20 and 28 meetings, respectively.

