WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is helping clear the way for the city of Cedar Falls to expand its industrial park.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Cedar Falls to add land currently west of the city limits to the industrial park’s tax increment financing district.
Cedar Falls is planning eventually to purchase and annex the property along the east side of Union Road generally between Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue. But county approval was necessary to utilize the TIF program for the land acquisition prior to the annexation.
“The city of Cedar Falls is looking to expand its industrial park, and we have come to an agreement to purchase approximately 200 acres of land located just west of the current industrial park,” said Shane Graham, a city planner.
“We see this as a positive project,” he added. “We’ve been seeing some demand for larger industrial sites that we’re starting to run out of now.”
The city’s current industrial park was designed with street extensions to serve the area west of the city limits. Cedar Falls Utilities constructed a new electrical substation on South Union Road in 2017 to accommodate additional growth in that area.
The Cedar Falls City Council voted Nov. 5 to buy 126 acres of farm land from the Rieger family for $2.65 million. The second land acquisition is pending a council vote, and closing on both properties is expected in January.
Graham said the city will begin the annexation process after the acquisitions are complete.
The county supervisors’ approval for Cedar Falls to add the property to its urban renewal area will allow the city to use taxes generated in its current industrial park to pay for the property acquisitions.
The Cedar Falls City Council is expected to vote on the TIF arrangement Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.