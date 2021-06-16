Cedar Falls Human Rights discusses The Falls incident, names new leadership

Member Mario Basurto countered the commission should have responded much faster, ideally "that day," to the incident and the city's response.

"When you hear that someone says you're going to involve more cops because Black kids are at a swimming pool, that's wrong," Basurto said.

That touched off a discussion about whether that was, in fact, what happened, and others suggesting the mayor should, in the future, speak with the commission's chair and vice chair before a statement is made on what might be racial incidents.

"It sure sounds to me like the mayor may have spoken without all the information available to him," said member Dave Kivett.

"I agree it was too knee-jerk -- it definitely came off as, 'Oh, people of color having a fight -- let's throw off the alarm bells,'" Vajpeyi said. "I don't think the reaction on our part is to be equally knee-jerk."

Members assigned the matter to its outreach committee and decided they would bring it up during a joint meeting with the city council next week.

The commission also named new leaders after the resignation of chair Willie Barney, who took a job in the Iowa City area, members said.