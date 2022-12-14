Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission takes shape, awaits new DEI specialist

CEDAR FALLS — The Human Rights Commission continues to plan ways it can become a more helpful known agency in Cedar Falls.

Volunteers feel the enthusiasm is high as the commission’s membership takes shape, progress is made with its structure and goals and — perhaps most importantly — a full-time, paid diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist is closer to joining the city’s staff in support of the commission and other agencies throughout the city.

“We’ve got this great group now, and we’ve got things in order, so we’re ready to rock and roll come January,” said Sonja Bock, the newly elected chair.

Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck told the commission Monday that she, City Administrator Ron Gaines and the commission’s liaison, Bailey Schindel, the city’s human resources manager, completed a first round of interviews and were considering a second.

She hopes to extend an offer before the new year and that the person will start the first month of 2023.

The city was considering five candidates for the job after the search was extended following an initial effort that only attracted one candidate. The new position, paying $26-$44 per hour, is factored into the current year budget approved by the City Council and came as a recommendation from the Racial Equity Task Force.

The new position had been estimated to cost $95,000 per year.

The position update came at the same meeting that veteran member and outgoing chair, Eashaan Vajpeyi, announced he’d be stepping away at the end of the month, creating a second vacancy, on top of the first one created by former commissioner Jordyn Beranek’s departure.

“When I rejoined the commission, it was to help with its transition into a new role away from fact finding and into a more community focused role,” Vajpeyi said in a statement. “I feel that I have maximized my efforts in that regard and that it is time for a relatively new group of commissioners to continue that work.”

Upon his resignation being finalized, nine commissioners, who all were present Monday, will remain and they’ll be looking for one male and one female to round out the 11-member commission. The City Council had recently approved expanding it from nine to 11 members.

With the nine members on board, motivated and involved, Bock spoke of continuing to promote the commission’s current members and their backgrounds. It was only recently when the commission held an event more focused on recruitment.

“Last year, it was to get members on the HRC,” she said. “So now we want to introduce ourselves to the public, and of course, we still want to create interest in people who want to be on HRC.”

Commissioners are hopeful an anonymous online form launches soon for people looking to get in contact with them and file a concern.

“A big question I get asked is ‘How do you contact us? How do you get in touch?’ if you have a concern,” Vajpeyi said.

A new banner and tablecloth were unveiled at the meeting, as members continued to talk more about where and how the commission will be establishing a presence and fostering important conversations, including at the Martin Luther King Jr. banquet next month. Promotional videos are in the works, as well.

In other happenings, commission representatives made an appearance at the 2022 Economic, Diversity, and Inclusion Summit, hosted by Grow Cedar Valley and the University of Northern Iowa, a few months ago. More recently, a couple commissioners met with a local Boy Scouts troop to talk about their work.

The commission recently sponsored a program with the Cedar Falls Public Library called “My Native Story: Past, Present, and Future.” Bock led the effort, which offered a look into the history, culture, issues, movements, and successes of Native Americans. She also shared genealogy research about her own native roots.

The commission spoke Monday about holding future monthly table talks that would lend self-education and allow them to better serve the public.

“If you have an expertise ... and there’s a hot topic you want to talk about ... it would be great to give you an opportunity to bring individual specialties to the forefront,” said Bock. “We want to know what you know and how can we partner with people.”

Commissioner Melissa Heston was selected as vice chair at the same meeting.

“We’re enthusiastic about our new members, have new ideas and are ready to take action,” she said after the meeting.

More information about the commission can be found online at www.facebook.com/HumanRightsCF, or www.cedarfalls.com/86/Human-Rights-Commission. The commission meets on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., with the location subject to change.

Photos: UNI MBB vs. South Florida 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 1.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 2.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 3.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 4.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 5.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 6.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 7.jpg