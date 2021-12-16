Cedar Falls HRC appoints new leadership, continues making progress on multiple initiatives

CEDAR FALLS – The Human Rights Commission made significant progress on a number of items Monday after holding a fruitful, two-hour long meeting with nearly all its members in attendance.

Members appointed Eashaan Vajpeyi, an attorney, as the panel’s new chair, and Sonja Bock, a sociology professor and newest commissioner, as its vice-chair.

The commission agreed to ask the City Council to increase its membership from nine to 11 commissioners. It still has a seat vacant and is looking for new members.

Commissioner Susan Langan commended Mayor Rob Green and his continued support of the HRC.

She also noted that the council consented as part of its annual goal setting sessions that staff follow the recommendations of the Racial Equity Task Force, one being the hiring of a full-time position dedicated to the commission’s mission.

Commissioners also authorized the continued planning of a future education event in February, and making final refinements to the language of a response that would be posted publicly to social media upon hearing of an incident, like the one at The Falls Aquatic Center earlier this year.

Commissioners also agreed to continuing to work on a rough draft of its future website, but tabled a previous proposal that it include access to assistance from the HRC in the filling out complaint forms with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

The ICRC investigates and resolves individual complaints alleging discrimination.

The change of direction came out of concern that a complainant could take legal action alleging the HRC gave bad advice. But commissioners noted they would feel more comfortable offering such a service if the city ends up hiring a full-time human rights employee.

Two more vacancies, but Cedar Falls HRC chair, newcomer remain optimistic about direction The HRC has two vacancies, but one is expected to be filled at the next City Council meeting Monday.

