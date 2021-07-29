Cedar Falls HR manager resigns after eight months

Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.

The posting for her position first appeared on the city’s website July 13, though it was not mentioned in the minutes of any of the City Council’s meetings.

Babcock was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

City officials first began talking about creating a human resources division and hiring a manager during the council’s goal-setting session in the fall of 2019.

“There were a lot of things going on at the time,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, who oversees the Human Resources Division. “The Human Rights Commission was getting busy.

“We just felt that for an organization the size of the city of Cedar Falls ... shouldn’t we have a human resources division? It was the right timing,” Rodenbeck said.

