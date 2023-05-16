CEDAR FALLS — A contingent of familiar advocates approached the City Council on Monday and garnered enough support for a resolution that endorses a highly-anticipated housing needs assessment.

The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation-sponsored report passed 4-3 after more than an hour of discussion. Everyone acknowledged there are problems with the housing inventory and ability to build what is needed in the city. However, the disagreement came over committing to what the 125-page report’s research showed and its recommendations for solutions.

Councilmembers Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires dissented.

Councilmember Simon Harding was a lead voice in stating the value of the study and how it merely provides recommendations to address Cedar Falls’ serious issues. He brought up how his mother is retired, on fixed income, and needed a house priced at $140,000. But she couldn’t find one and had to move to Waterloo.

“My point is that we need this,” he said. “There is not affordable housing here.”

“Hesitation” was among the words uttered by deBuhr while looking at the recommendations ranging from establishing a landlord risk mitigation fund to requiring that a certain percentage of any developer’s project be designated for low-to-middle income residents.

“One hesitation I have is whenever we allow a large document, it really gets the ball rolling and sometimes it’s hard to put the brakes on some of the items we aren’t interested in,” she said.

Several people contended nothing is guaranteed to happen as a result of the report's approval with council input and action still necessary.

But the word “skepticism” was thrown out there by Kruse while Sires pressed for a definition of affordable housing. He expressed dissatisfaction that a push for manufactured housing was not considered amongst the possibilities for change.

“When I hear people say we got to adopt this, that sounds like I have to accept all of these strategies here,” said Kruse.

Mayor Rob Green was among people voicing opposition to what had been a motion to table approval and refine the report during a future committee meeting to make it more satisfactory to councilmembers.

“People leave the city for development not because of the votes but because of the tone. I would tell you that, already, council has damaged our developmental future with this discussion,” he said.

Most, if not all, larger Iowa communities – including Waterloo – have completed similar assessments in recent years. But the study was the first of its kind in Cedar Falls since 1998.

And the discussion was yet another example fueling critics who argue the council is “divided” in many instances.

They don’t like the tone of certain discussions, which get testy at times, and the idea that often surfaces of rehashing already voted-upon issues. That potentially sets the stage for what could be a focus of conversation in advance of the November city election.

The analysis found the average price of a single family home between 2021 and 2022 was $476,800 in Cedar Falls. Median sale price had been $225,000 from 2019 into fall 2022. That’s significantly higher than the range of $170,000 to $200,000 in Denver, Hudson, and Jesup, according to the report.

The assessment sought ways to respond to rising home sale prices – up 25% the previous five years – and declining inventory of homes for sale – down 66% the previous five years.

Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jim Brown came armed with testimony from notable stakeholders reportedly voicing support for reasons ranging from its the “foundation” of economic development to its needed for more people who want to live and work in Cedar Falls.

“Please don’t let us fall any further behind with our housing needs,” he said.

Prominent developer Mark Kittrell, a member of the corporation's board, noted growth is supported by housing. His was among the voices to push for a continuation of public and private discussion on solutions.

“I think it’s important to remember if you don’t want to raise taxes on people, we’ve got to see the growth in the tax base,” he said. “Because it’s the growth in the tax base that will create additional revenue and will continue to allow us to have the services and the kind of community that we really all love and want to see continued.”

Grow Cedar Valley CEO and President Cary Darrah said she supports the needs assessment and wasn’t going to contribute any comments at the meeting. However, she added her two cents as the discussion approached the hour mark.

“I will tell you the most damaging thing (for) developers and anyone that wants to grow a business in this community is uncertainty – and that’s exactly what not passing this is going to provide them," she said.

The immediate benefit to the assessment’s adoption was it acting as supplementary material for two developers’ application to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program – both of which were endorsed in separate 5-2 votes by the council and provided necessary matching incentive funds from the city. Sires and deBuhr dissented on those votes.

“We’re leaving money on the table with the state that we’re sending down there and we’re not bringing back,” said Councilmember Gil Schultz. "That should be enough of a reason to adopt this."

One of the applications came from BJW Holdings, led by Brian Wingert, a key participant in the assessment. He wants to construct 12 small cottages at 215 W. Ninth St., the former site of a Mennonite church he purchased and demolished.

Another application was CV Commercial's, led by Brent Dalhstrom. He seeks to construct a new five-story, multi-use building with 32 market-rate residential units at 2119 College St. and 1003 W. 22nd St. on College Hill, a controversial plan approved by the council in 2019.

But Sires was fundamentally against the notion of such action.

“Public funding should stay with the taxpayer and be kept separate from private,” said Sires.

The housing needs assessment took a year to craft and was a product of the services contracted out by the EDC to Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Executive Director Brian Schoon and Housing Planner Rose Miller who said they’d at least like the council to “look at all of" the recommendations.

“This isn’t the be-all, end-all,” said Schoon. “This is not the to-do list.”

The city had planned to sponsor the housing study before the council pulled it from the current year's budget in an effort to slightly reduce a property tax hike a year ago. It had been a recommendation of the Racial Equity Task Force to address affordable housing.

