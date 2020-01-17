Cedar Falls holding off on MET bus route changes for now

CEDAR FALLS — Adding a new bus route in the city would shorten travel times and could boost ridership.

But it comes at a cost, which is causing city staff to hit the brakes on changes proposed by the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Mark Little, MET Transit general manager, told the City Council’s committee of the whole recently that officials have been exploring ways to improve bus services for months.

“We identified about a year ago a need to look at our whole system, the fixed route system, and see if there’s any changes that can be made and still stay within our current budget,” he said.

“I’ve been with MET for over 39 years. I’ve never seen a time where there’s been so much requests for additional transit service, whether it be in the downtown areas (or) the areas that are outlying a little bit,” added Little. “It’s our responsibility to respond to that, at least let the cities know that this is what we’re hearing and identify some types of solutions.”

While an option has been developed for Cedar Falls, “I’m just not sure that in discussions with staff if the city was willing to take that on for this next fiscal year,” he noted.