Cedar Falls holding off on MET bus route changes for now

CEDAR FALLS — Adding a new bus route in the city would shorten travel times and could boost ridership.
But it comes at a cost, which is causing city staff to hit the brakes on changes proposed by the Metropolitan Transit Authority.
Mark Little, MET Transit general manager, told the City Council’s committee of the whole recently that officials have been exploring ways to improve bus services for months.
“We identified about a year ago a need to look at our whole system, the fixed route system, and see if there’s any changes that can be made and still stay within our current budget,” he said.
“I’ve been with MET for over 39 years. I’ve never seen a time where there’s been so much requests for additional transit service, whether it be in the downtown areas (or) the areas that are outlying a little bit,” added Little. “It’s our responsibility to respond to that, at least let the cities know that this is what we’re hearing and identify some types of solutions.”
While an option has been developed for Cedar Falls, “I’m just not sure that in discussions with staff if the city was willing to take that on for this next fiscal year,” he noted.
The proposal presented to the council focuses on route nine, the “Cedar Falls loop.” It runs from north to south through the city, and includes the University of Northern Iowa. Two other routes split with Waterloo, running along University Avenue and Greenhill Road, and the Panther Shuttle, which goes between UNI and off-campus student apartments supplement that service.
“Route nine is the only route that the city of Cedar Falls pays for the local share entirely,” said Codie Leseman, a transportation planner with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments working on the MET Transit proposal. “This is the only route that you control 100%.”
He noted someone riding the bus from the Thunder Ridge apartments west of downtown can get to the public library in 10 minutes. When the person gets back on the bus for home, though, it heads to the southern end of the city, traveling along Viking Road, Ridgeway Avenue, Hudson Road and through UNI before arriving at the apartment 50 minutes later.
The hour-long route isn’t attractive to many people. An INRCOG bus rider and household transportation survey indicated an “overwhelming” amount of respondents would take a bus to and from work if the one-way ride time was 10 or 15 minutes, said Leseman. “Once you start to get past 30 minutes it drops off significantly.”
He presented a draft proposal to the council “to show you what we’re considering in Cedar Falls and what we’re already doing in Waterloo, which is to take those loop routes and make them two-directional. This is how most cities do have their bus routes, at least most large cities.”
As an example, he said, the Thunder Ridge apartment rider would spend about eight minutes on the bus each way to and from the library, a 16 minute round-trip. Implementing such a change would require two bus routes solely within Cedar Falls rather than one.
“I would expect that you would see ridership increase,” said Leseman, with the change. Depending on the routes offered, “Cedar Falls could see its ridership double, possibly even triple.” He added that this would mean some trade-offs with certain areas where the bus now stops no longer receiving service.
Staff recommended maintaining current routes and working with MET Transit over the next six to nine months to bring a proposal for the 2022 fiscal year. Council member Daryl Kruse pushed back against that idea, though.
“If you see something glaring like this, wouldn’t we want to fix it in the next three, four months, six months?” he asked.
City officials still don’t know “what would be the best route” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, community development director. “We just thought with (costs) ranging anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000 for additional routes, we should get some better information before making a recommendation.”
Money to fund a new route “would come from our transit levy which, obviously, would equate to a property tax increase,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations. “I think right now the levy would be sitting at $420,000 or something close to that and $150,000 is a pretty significant percentage increase.”
Council member Frank Darrah suggested a council work session be set up in the next couple months to “talk to staff about how do we move forward on this. It’s obviously something that’s needed and there’s quite a bit of interest.”
