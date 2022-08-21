Cedar Falls historic homes, along Clay, Washington streets, displayed during walking tour

CEDAR FALLS — It wasn’t just the tour guides who shared knowledge about the historically significant houses featured on a Thursday evening walking tour of the city’s central residential neighborhood.

Several homeowners were out on their porches and in their yards between 6:30 and 8 p.m. to share fun facts and old photographs and lend more detail about their history, architecture and structure.

The actual attendees on the tour also provided their own anecdotes to lend some personal flavor and fill in gaps along the route in the areas of Washington and Clay streets.

Caroline Keiser – who, with her husband Doug, was among the more than 100 attendees – told her tour group they spent time in the Tudor Revival home at 919 Washington St. on their wedding night on Oct. 6, 1990, when it was a bed and breakfast.

Another attendee, Harry Banks, 75, shared how the Queen Anne Style home at 1022 Washington St. was his childhood home from 1948 to 1968 before he got married.

The area toured is known as the Lawn City Neighborhood District.

“It contains a wide variety of housing types and scale, architectural influences, periods of construction, and building materials, and these various elements are strongly unified by the grid system on the neighborhood’s streets,” according to the event brochure.

Three Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission members were the tour guides, organizing the event with the help of the city’s Planning and Community Services Division. The Historical Society also assisted, along with locals Tom Connors and Daryl Andersen.

Nearly 20 houses dot about a mile route in the 800 through 1100 blocks of Washington Street and the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Clay Street.

Homeowners were repeatedly thanked for their work to save the structures and addressed a variety of questions. In turn, they expressed appreciation to the visitors for having an interest in the homes.

“There was a lot of pride that really shined with this type of event,” said Kristel McClenahan, another attendee.

She came with her husband, Dave, and was inspired by the homeowners who preserved what was original to their homes without the type of incentive given to those in a historic district.

The pair frequent other tours, whether it be the Grout Museum’s annual Tour of Homes, or Iowa’s Barn Tours.

“The impetus largely comes from the owners themselves,” said McClenahan.

Chrit Streed welcomed the tourists to take a look around the side of her distinctive Shingle Style home at 1117 Clay St., and at the beautiful garden on the side.

Marcia Milner-Brage, at her Tudor home at 1103 Clay St., also offered the chance for people to see the 50 bushes on the outside that her husband prunes.

“I just love the history,” said Rosie Sorensen, who once managed a Diamond Vogel Paint Store and had the chance to visit some of the houses through her work. “Cedar Falls has some gorgeous houses you don’t always notice when you drive up and down the road.”

The last event the commission held was in 2021 when it gave an educational presentation about the Cedar Heights neighborhood in the Pfieffer Springs Park.

The commission is working on its next educational project with a focus on the College Hill area.