CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls had its second highest year’s worth of construction activity.
A total of $129.1 million worth of building permits were issued in the Cedar Falls area for the fiscal year ending June 30, with 115 new homes, 14 new commercial and industrial buildings, and $57 million worth of commercial and residential alterations, additions and garages were started.
It edged out last year’s total of $113.5 million in construction activity for 2017, but couldn’t top 2016’s record of $151 million.
Last year a record 221 homes were added compared to this year’s 115.
“We’ve had several big projects just in this quarter,” said Jamie Castle, Cedar Falls building official. “I think we’ve just had a lot of growth and a lot of people coming in.”
The new elementary school, Aldrich Elementary, in Cedar Falls has helped bring in more people and consequently more homes, Castle said.
“It seems like our market’s just fine,” Castle said.
In the city’s fourth quarter, $29 million worth of permits for projects were added, including the Cedar Falls Chamber relocation, 38 new homes and a six-story Hampton Inn.
“We’ve got a very large retirement community,” Castle said. “We’re finding a lot of people are moving from the smaller towns and retiring here.”
This is the third year in a row there has been more than $100 million worth of building permits issued in Cedar Falls.
