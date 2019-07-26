CEDAR FALLS —Chase Schrage joined the city of Cedar Falls as its new Public Works director.
The Cedar Falls City Council approved the appointment of Schrage as the new director on July 15. Before accepting the position, Schrage was the city’s capital improvement program projects supervisor.
Schrage officially took the position on July 1. The City Council back dated Schrage’s appointment to coincide with his employment offer letter.
During the appointment process Rob Green, City Council member at-large, said there was “a lack of documentation for this appointment,” and pushed for the appointment to not be back dated.
During the council meeting, Ward 4 councilman Tom Blanford noted the hiring process for Schrage is the same for all department directors.
“I think we started off with a pool of about 14 candidates,” said Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines. There were three internal candidates.
The candidates had interviews with city department directors, Mayor Jim Brown and City Council members Susan DeBuhr and Mark Miller.
“I’m very proud to have this candidate move forward,” DeBuhr said.
Green went on to propose a failed amendment to make the appointment effective July 15, “just to protect the integrity of the council approval process,” he said.
No council member seconded the measure.
“We are excited about the experience Chase brings to the position,” said Gaines. “His vision and enthusiasm to improve the city will be a valuable asset in continuing the great economic and industrial growth Cedar Falls has experienced in the last several years.”
Schrage is originally from Allison and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in civil engineering. He has 10 years of experience in municipal government, according to a news release.
“I pursued civil engineering because I have a great passion for problem solving,” said Schrage. “I enjoy serving the community, public infrastructure, and seeing projects completed.”
The position was previously held by Mark Ripplinger, who will be retiring in January. Ripplinger is staying on to work with Schrage as he transitions to his new position.
“It’s an exciting time in Cedar Falls,” said Schrage. “There is a lot of growth and development in the community and I’m looking forward to continuing my career with the city.”
