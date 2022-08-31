 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cedar Falls government’s digital rollout includes new website, app

Cedar Falls App

The city of Cedar Falls has a new app. 

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS — The city is re-imagining its digital presence on mobile devices, tablets and computers.

A “revamped” app launched this summer. And a more user-friendly website now is expected to launch Thursday.

Expanding and improving its online services and website was one of the topics the Cedar Falls City Council spent significant time discussing in December when addressing its goals for fiscal year 2023.

Amanda Huisman, city communications specialist, said officials began in May the process of looking at what could be done to better its website with the public.

One way they’ve gone about accomplishing that is by looking at what other cities have offered.

The developer CivicPlus offers the city a free website upgrade every three years, said Huisman. The new app came at an additional cost, but that figure wasn’t immediately available.

The app is free to download and will be easier to find in the app store because it no longer is being branded as “CedarFallsOnTheGo,” and can be found by inputting “Cedar Falls” or “citycf” into the appropriate search.

Huisman said the app will provide a person with city updates, like changes to garbage pickup. It also has better access to the city’s events calendar.

Once launched, the website will be more user friendly because features and tools will be easier to find. The hope is it will load quicker on a mobile device because of the elimination of unnecessary features.

Huisman highlighted how the Cedar Falls Rec Center, along with other community spaces, will no longer offer just “informational” pages as part of the city’s website.

Instead, they’ll allow a person more easily and quickly to learn about and sign up for programs.

Focus was placed on the city’s electronic calendar, lending a user clearer and easier-to-understand details about city meetings and events.

The city is always evaluating how it can improve the experience of navigating the website, she said.

Huisman encourages people to sign up for email notifications to stay up to date on garbage pickups, pool scheduling changes and other city news.

“Our goal is to openly communicate with our citizens,” said Huisman. “With our future website and continuing notifications, we’ll be able to do that.”

In January, the council voted 5-2 to adopt a set of goals. One of its goals was to “continue to expand the city’s online services and website to take advantage of the prevalence of smartphones and other mobile devices in our community, while also ensuring that the less digitally advantaged can fully access city services.”

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

