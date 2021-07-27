Cedar Falls goes back to free four-hour parking, starting Aug. 1

CEDAR FALLS — Just in time for the end of the paid parking moratorium in downtown Cedar Falls on Aug. 1, the city will hire a vendor to remove the pay machines and return to four-hour free parking in downtown municipal lots.

The move came three years after the city completed a study of downtown parking that concluded there was a dearth of spaces, and seven months after it first instituted paid parking in municipal lots.

The paid system received the blessing of downtown business owners who trained on the new app in early 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Just as businesses were trying to recover in late 2020, the city implemented the paid program.

“To say the implementation didn’t go well would be an understatement,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director, during a council work session in early June. Concerned the paid parking would slow local business recovery, Community Main Street successfully lobbied for the moratorium, at first through April 1, then extended to its current Aug. 1 timeline.

Downtown businesses also flip-flopped their position and now worried paid parking really wasn’t palatable after all, Bear told the council.