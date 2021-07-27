 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls goes back to free four-hour parking, starting Aug. 1
Cedar Falls goes back to free four-hour parking, starting Aug. 1

CEDAR FALLS — Just in time for the end of the paid parking moratorium in downtown Cedar Falls on Aug. 1, the city will hire a vendor to remove the pay machines and return to four-hour free parking in downtown municipal lots.

The move came three years after the city completed a study of downtown parking that concluded there was a dearth of spaces, and seven months after it first instituted paid parking in municipal lots.

The parking area at the corner of State and East Second streets behind the Parkade in Cedar Falls.

The paid system received the blessing of downtown business owners who trained on the new app in early 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Just as businesses were trying to recover in late 2020, the city implemented the paid program.

“To say the implementation didn’t go well would be an understatement,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director, during a council work session in early June. Concerned the paid parking would slow local business recovery, Community Main Street successfully lobbied for the moratorium, at first through April 1, then extended to its current Aug. 1 timeline.

Downtown businesses also flip-flopped their position and now worried paid parking really wasn’t palatable after all, Bear told the council.

In addition to returning to free four-hour parking, 20% of the city’s lots will allow longer-term permits. On College Hill, where there had been free parking offered, paid parking will be implemented, except for during June and July, when congestion from the college is at its lowest.

Still unanswered is how the city will recoup about $14,000 a month in lost revenue, according to numbers provided to the council by Finance Director Jennifer Rodenbeck.

The city’s parking fund of $662,000 would be depleted within the next four years without additional revenue, forcing it to turn to its general fund or elsewhere to support capital improvements, according to Rodenbeck.

