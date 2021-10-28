Cedar Falls Forward endorses Tom Blanford for mayor, slate of four council candidates

CEDAR FALLS -- A new political action committee has endorsed five “forward-looking city candidates,” including mayoral hopeful Tom Blanford, ahead of Tuesday's election.

Cedar Falls Forward announced its support of Blanford, a former city councilor, Thursday over incumbent Mayor Rob Green, who is seeking a second term, and challenger Dave Sires, a sitting councilor.

The PAC also announced its picks for City Council -- first-time candidates Gil Schultz from Ward 1 and Carole Yates from Ward 3, as well as incumbents Frank Darrah from Ward 5 and Kelly Dunn, at-large.

The PAC had not anticipated making endorsements, but according to Treasurer MaraBeth Soneson, it “felt it was the logical next step after having tracked the issues and the candidates.”

"We are an eclectic and growing group with diverse views but with unanimous agreement that Cedar Falls is a great town to live in," states the PAC on its website. "We share a common interest in seeing that Cedar Falls continues on a successful trajectory FORWARD with an engaged citizenry and able leadership."

In a previous email to The Courier in response to questions, Mark Kittrell, president of the PAC, and Soneson noted “the domination of a single issue” was having a “very strong, negative impact on community cohesiveness and forward-looking, strategic planning -- the two things that have been responsible for the city’s successful trajectory to date."

They insisted the PAC wasn’t formed primarily to promote the city’s public safety model, the first in the state intertwining police and fire departments.

“Tom has the right combination of leadership skills and community outlook to unite our community and move it forward,” said the PAC in a statement about Blanford. “Tom has identified the only feasible plan for public safety that maximizes safety resources, costs less, and avoids expensive backward transitions. Tom is focused on workforce development, leveraging the UNI asset, strengthening fiscal health, and building a positive future for Cedar Falls.”

Schultz was supported over Derek Peisen, the other Ward 1 candidate. Incumbent Mark Miller chose not to run for re-election.

“Newcomer to city politics, Gil has the background conducive to making data-driven decisions. That’s the kind of thinking that we endorse," the PAC said. "We look forward to Mr. Schultz advocating for each of the very different neighborhoods of Ward 1, and the city as a whole as we move forward.”

Yates received support in Ward 3 over incumbent Daryl Kruse, who is seeking a second term, and challenger Kara Bigelow-Baker.

“Carole’s level of community engagement is unparalleled among the candidate choices for Ward 3,” states Cedar Falls Forward. “She has a track record of devoting her time and her expertise to future-oriented topics. She has no hidden agenda or self-interest in her desire to be on Council. Carole lives in the community full-time, is a great listener, and is ready to roll up her sleeves!”

Darrah, seeking his fifth term on the council, was endorsed over challenger Dustin Ganfield.

“When it comes to giving a powerful voice to the people, Frank Darrah wrote the book,” the PAC said. “Frank has an unmatched record of advocacy for citizen engagement. He’s been a key part of Cedar Falls’ success to date, and is ready to do more! Frank’s respectful listening style has been invaluable in leading task forces through difficult issues when they’ve arisen.”

The PAC also endorsed Dunn, and at-large council member running for her first full term in office after winning a run-off election last year for the partial term of Green when he was elected mayor. She is opposed by T.J. Frein.

“Kelly initially threw her 'hat in the ring' because she knew that the incivility and contentious environment in Cedar Falls was the wrong approach," the PAC said. "She has since been a voice of common sense -- one that balances expertise with practicality, and forward progress. Kelly’s attitude toward public service is what Cedar Falls needs to move forward!”

The local PAC is an advocacy group made up of volunteers who reside in Cedar Falls. About 20 Cedar Valley donors have made financial contributions to Cedar Falls Forward, according to Soneson, but the PAC does not intend to make financial donations to candidates prior to the election Tuesday.

Cedar Falls Forward has provided information, issues analysis and outlined candidates' stances via its website, direct mail, and Facebook posts. It also has provided fact checking of candidate statements from public forums.

All information compiled by the PAC “came directly from city officials or public records. And the PAC has no reason to doubt the accuracy of the information provided to it,” Soneson said.

“The facts have helped us formulate informed opinions,” she added.

Residents can expect mail from Cedar Falls Forward in coming days with endorsements, explanation for the choices, and additional information about voting Tuesday.

