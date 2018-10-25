CEDAR FALLS — A plan for a new Fleet Farm retail and convenience store was approved unanimously Wednesday by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.
The plan now moves on to the City Council for final approval.
The store would be built at the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and West Ridgeway Avenue.
Midland Atlantic Development Co. is the applicant for the development and has an agreement to purchase the property.
The plan includes construction of a 257,000-square-feet Fleet Farm retail and convenience store on 49 acres on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Three future retail stores totaling 55,000 square feet north of Fleet Farm’s proposed location are included in the site plan.
Fleet Farm sells hunting and fishing gear and licenses, small appliances, housewares, automotive goods, apparel, hardware, lawn and garden supplies, paint, pet supplies, sporting goods, tools and farm supplies.
Most locations also have a tire center, convenience store and car wash. It has 41 locations in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to its website.
Commission member Mardy Holst had concerns about the traffic in the area.
“It sounds like there’s still some concern that long term we still have issues in that area with (traffic) backup,” Holst said.
Jon Resler, city engineer, said Nordic Drive is closer to Highway 58 than he’d like.
“With the current circumstances we don’t have the option to pick Nordic up and move it down the road,” Resler said. “We’ve gone back and forth with the developer on the traffic study quite a bit and feel like we’ve landed on a solid solution.”
The site plan for Fleet Farm will reserve an area for future right-of-ways at the interchange of Highway 58 and U.S. Highway 20. A roundabout is planned near the main driveway into the store and a traffic light is planned at the intersection of Nordic Drive and West Ridgeway Avenue.
The commission also approved new signage for a planned Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant planned on the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.