CEDAR FALLS — Workers are busy remodeling the inside of the former Firehouse Subs space on University Avenue for a familiar burger joint seen all over the world.

They say the new Five Guys restaurant will open in the southwest corner suite of 6406 University Ave. as soon as next month in the approximately 1,200-square-foot space in the same building as Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Occupancy is set at 79 people. The building sits within the larger complex offering West Music, Hawkeye Audio Video and Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts, to name a few.

More than 1,700 locations have been opened across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East since the first few were built around the turn of the century, and now one will be among the tenants in what a property listing called the “heart of the College Square shopping area.”

The menu includes burgers, milkshakes, hot dogs, sandwiches, fries, and soft drinks. Right now, a Cedar Valley fan of a Five Guys burger and milkshake has to travel 45 minutes to what’s currently the closest location in Cedar Rapids, one of its seven locations in Iowa.

The 6406 University Ave. location is hiring for shift manager, shift lead and crew member.