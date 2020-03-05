Cedar Falls firefighters seek talks; task force to study options

Dix argued in his letter that the personnel change requires city officials to bargain with the union under state law.

“The PSOs who are assigned to the fire station are assigned there full time,” he said in an interview. “They’re just changing out the people, not the job.”

Dix added that the firefighters are being laid off because they haven’t been certified as police officers, as the PSOs are.

“In-service training is a mandatory subject of bargaining,” he noted. “Up until now, they said you aren’t required to be a PSO.”

Dix pointed out that the Cedar Falls police officers’ contract through Teamsters Local 238 accounts for public safety officer positions, unlike the firefighters contract.

“They have only offered to discuss (such changes) through the labor management committee,” Dix said, calling that “meaningless” if it doesn’t result in a binding agreement. “They never offered to sit down and negotiate, and that’s the key word.”

Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said the firefighters union hasn’t offered to negotiate on the issue, either. He noted it was the police union that took the first step toward negotiations for their contract.