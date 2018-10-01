CEDAR FALLS — Firefighters, public safety officers, volunteer firefighters and reserve firefighters all participated in fire training last week.
The training involved a simulated incident using a large propane tank to fuel the fire. Participants had the chance to work together on the hose.
“We have everybody working together as a team to form a real cohesive unit to mitigate an incident,” said Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick.
The training was part of the monthly required training by the Cedar Falls Fire Department.
About 15 different firefighters, some cross-trained as police officers, participated in the exercise.
“We train our people in a variety of different topics. That includes the career, the volunteer, the part time, the public safety officers -- everybody’s trained to those levels,” Bostwick said. “Having an opportunity to put out (a) fire, to manage hose lines; we’re getting everybody through this thing.”
The fire department trains its people to handle a large variety of scenarios, Bostwick said.
“This training is valuable for every one of our staff,” he said.
There are 20 PSOs in Cedar Falls, with more on the way. Eventually there will be more than 60 PSOs and firefighters available to respond to a scene, Bostwick said.
Overall, the PSO program has been controversial.
The training coincided with the recent resignation of four career Cedar Falls firefighters, with two citing safety concerns as the reason for their resignations.
James Cook’s last day was Sept. 1. Shane Farmer, Capt. Josh Lux and Eric Jansen resigned in the same week.
Cook and Farmer both cited safety issues for their resignations, specifically related to the city’s policy of using public safety officers (PSOs) to fight fires.
One of the criticisms leveled by firefighters who left was what they called the inadequate training of PSOs.
For three years, Cedar Falls has used PSOs — trained as both police officers and firefighters — to help fight fires. The Cedar Falls Firefighters Association has pushed back heavily against the change.
With four recently lost career firefighters, there are now 20 career firefighters, 20 public safety officers, one fire chief and one rental inspector available to fight fires in Cedar Falls.
“Just because people have left doesn’t mean we’re going to stop fighting fires,” Bostwick said. “We’re committed to the safety of Cedar Falls residents every day of the year.”
More than 11 months ago, a Change.org petition was created to request that the Cedar Falls City Council hire more career firefighters. The petition has more than 900 signatures.
The petition was created by a Facebook group called “Stand Up For Safety Cedar Falls."
“PSOs are replacing — not supplementing — career firefighters, and the Public Safety Officer Program is not adequately training and preparing PSOs for medical and fire emergencies,” the group wrote in the petition. “This puts everyone in danger — firefighters, PSOs, and citizens.”
