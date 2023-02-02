CEDAR FALLS — Fire Chief John Bostwick would retire under a proposed agreement that ends an investigation into work hour “discrepancies” and avoids any future litigation.

A “terminal leave of absence, resignation, and mutual release agreement” awaits the authorization of the City Council during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St. If approved, Bostwick would serve as an “administrative consultant” until he retires Oct. 15.

He would receive his regular salary and maintain health insurance benefits while serving in the consultant role.

“An investigation was conducted into discrepancies into the management of the paid-on-call firefighter program that was managed by Bostwick,” states the agreement. “It was determined that an employee failed to work the number of hours required by the program. Bostwick acknowledges the discrepancy, but did not receive any compensation or money that was not due to him as the fire chief.”

No other details on the investigation were provided in the agreement.

The paid-on-call program involves city employees who’ve been cross-trained for police- or fire-related responsibilities and are called upon in certain instances.

Bostwick signed the agreement Tuesday, acknowledging that the terminal leave of absence and retirement is “irrevocable.” However, a clause states that he could “revoke” the agreement in the seven days following it becoming effective.

Bostwick – a 40-year veteran of the department – and Mike Nyman, formerly the city’s water reclamation manager and a paid on call firefighter, were placed on paid leave Oct. 19 as part of the investigation.

Nyman retired. Any retirement agreement with him would not come before the council because it’s a staff-level decision. His job was posted and Tyler Griffin has been named the interim manager as the city conducts a search for Nyman’s permanent replacement.

Capt. John Zolondek has been fulfilling fire chief responsibilities during Bostwick’s absence.

If the agreement becomes effective, Mayor Rob Green noted that an acting chief will be named by Public Safety Director Craig Berte soon afterwards. The council and Green would need to formalize that decision if the interim period extends beyond a certain number of days.

Green deferred naming the other employee in the agreement and the spark for the investigation to City Attorney Kevin Rogers. He said two people are enrolled in the fire on-call program and one of them played a role in the discrepancy, but more people were involved in the investigation.

Other details may be released but Green said he's awaiting approval from the city attorney.

He wouldn’t comment on Bostwick’s lengthy service to the city but anticipates doing so in the future. The personnel conduct matter is now closed, Green added.

“It’s very important that we protect people’s privacy rights within the city,” he explained. “Our employees deserve that and are entitled to that by state law under Iowa Code chapter 22.

“I’ve done my best to provide information as soon as possible and to provide the amount of information that I’m legally allowed to provide. And certainly the city has nothing to hide in this matter. We want to get information out, but we have to do it in a way that protects people’s individual privacy and the due process of law.”

Bostwick declined to comment when reached by telephone Wednesday.

The agreement requires Bostwick to return all municipal property to the city. His responsibilities as an “administrative consultant” have him responding to “field calls” from fire personnel, as well as assisting remotely.

He would not be required to be physically present on city property but is allowed to be if summoned.

Bostwick would not be allowed to seek re-employment with the city, the agreement states, unless he's "elected" to a position.

