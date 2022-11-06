Cedar Falls fire chief 'placed' on leave: city spokesperson

CEDAR FALLS — Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” Oct. 19, according to Amanda Huisman, city spokesperson.

“As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” she wrote in answer to emailed questions Friday.

Bostwick declined comment when reached by telephone Saturday.

Despite his temporary absence, which started two days after the last City Council meeting, Huisman said “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”

City code states under the “temporary absence of fire chief” clause: “Whenever the chief shall be out of the city or otherwise temporarily unable to act for any reason, the chief shall designate an acting chief. In the event of the death or incapacity of the chief, the director of public safety services, or if said director is also the fire chief, then the city administrator, shall designate an acting chief.”

Asked twice for general information about the reason for the leave, Huisman said she had provided “all the information the city can release right now per our personnel policy.”

Bostwick has been chief since 2016 and with the department since 1980, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before The Courier inquired to Huisman about Bostwick, a call was made Wednesday to Public Safety Director Craig Berte but not returned.

Bostwick is one of two assistants to the director. The Public Safety Department recently conducted an extensive hiring process and recommended Capt. Mark Howard be named the second assistant, otherwise known as the police chief.

His appointment is pending confirmation by the City Council at its meeting Monday.