CEDAR FALLS — The finalists for the Cedar Falls fire chief job will meet the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Public Safety Center, 4600 S. Main St.

Chris Ledeker, fire and emergency medical services chief of the Arkansas City Fire Department in Kansas, will be available Monday, and Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek will be there Tuesday. Both will talk about their backgrounds, answer questions and discuss issues one-on-one.

They’ll interview with several public safety and community members before the city administration makes a recommendation for retired John Bostwick’s replacement to the City Council by the end of the month.

Ledeker has been involved with various fire and EMS operations since 1995.

Zolondek has been serving in the Cedar Falls fire division since 2008, but was originally hired as a police officer in 2007, after having been a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008.

Whomever is selected to be the second assistant to Public Safety Director Craig Berte and receive a salary between $91,203 and $148,218, according to the job listing. The other assistant is Police Chief Mark Howard.

Photos: Flag Burial, May 19, 2023 051923jr-flag-burial-1 051923jr-flag-burial-2 051923jr-flag-burial-3 051923jr-flag-burial-4 051923jr-flag-burial-5 051923jr-flag-burial-6 051923jr-flag-burial-7