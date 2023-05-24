CEDAR FALLS — Chris Ledeker zeroed in on the chance to become fire chief in Cedar Falls as an opportunity that had a significant benefit.

Most recently, he spent time as the fire chief of departments in Kansas and Arkansas.

After completing some due diligence on the Cedar Falls operation, he told a tiny gathering of five residents during a public meet-and-greet Monday at the Public Safety Center that he decided it would be the right time for him to return home if selected for the job.

The 24-year fire service veteran has been chief of many departments but has never fought fires in Iowa. He had lived in Iowa until the age 7 and still has family spread across the state. And he’s now one of two left in the running to replace retired chief John Bostwick.

Ledeker has skipped around to 13 volunteer and paid departments in four different states over his career.

“Iowa’s always been home, will always be home, and I always wanted to get back here,” he said.

He emphasized during questioning from the audience that he gained value over the years, racking up as many credentials and certifications as possible, and learning as much as he could from different departments.

“I think if you are going to be in an elevated position, you don’t have to know everything – because you won’t – but you at least have to be prepared,” Ledeker said.

Except for a stint with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Fire Department, he hasn’t been a part of a public safety system like the one in Cedar Falls. The department has public safety officers that include police and firefighters cross-trained to assist each other on scene.

He has emergency medical services experience. But he has never been trained as a professional police officer nor has he responded to emergencies in Iowa. But he doesn’t see that as an indictment on his candidacy and thinks fire service is essentially fire service no matter the model or state.

“I had my concerns. I’m used to a traditional fire department but it was something I really wanted to delve into and I did,” he said.

“Then, when I got over here, you really hear those thoughts put together and you wait a second and realize this is really not much different than what we do now,” he said. “We just don’t call it the same thing. Just because it’s a specific model, it shouldn’t affect and I don’t see it affecting the services that we provide.”

While in Arkansas, Ledeker said he came across many volunteer firefighters who are “also police officers and vice versa.”

“The reason why you’ll see that is because in (the) Arkansas pension system, police and fire, you can (double dip) – you can work full-time one place and either part-time or volunteer at another place. It doesn’t matter if it’s fire or police and you can get two years of retirement in one year. You’ll actually see that a lot,” he said.

And a lot of the times in his experience, fire and police officers will be working on scene together anyway even if not part of a model similar to Cedar Falls, whether that be for a fire or a motor vehicle accident.

“This (PSO) system just brings them even closer,” Ledeker said.

He didn’t come to the meet-and-greet with any outside-the-box ideas or initiatives for change. Instead, he would follow a three- to six-month observation period before proposing anything new.

However, he was peppered with questions on topics ranging from recruitment and the compressed air foam system to community involvement and diversity within the department.

He had been the fire and emergency medical services chief for the similarly-sized Arkansas City Fire Department in Kansas until a few months ago when he was reportedly forced out.

He addressed that situation Monday when asked by Councilmember Gil Schultz, the only elected official present at the session.

“Ark City had a great department and we did some great things there, but it just didn’t end up working out like I had hoped,” Ledeker said. “And to be honest with you, I got called in and still don’t know. They said they were going in a different direction and that’s all I got.”

He’s had experience working as a professional full-time firefighter in departments but also addressed Schultz’s inquiries about him having jumped around to part-time and volunteer roles.

“It was opportunity, experience and to build my pension is why I did that,” said Ledeker.

Right now, he isn’t working full time in any capacity. He’s currently a “reservist” for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is only deployed for large-scale incidents as an individual assistance cadre.

Prior to meeting the public, Ledeker had interviewed with the city’s top officials as well as others outside the city in the public safety and emergency management realms. Additionally, he met with community leaders and retirees along with union members and public safety supervisors.

Ledeker was one of two finalists drawn from 11 applicants. The other finalist is Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek, who met with the public on Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte will make a recommendation to City Administrator Ron Gaines and Mayor Rob Green. They will interview the finalists along with Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding and Public Safety Committee chairperson Dustin Ganfield before a final recommendation for the City Council is put up for approval as soon as June 5.