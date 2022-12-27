Cedar Falls fire chief, 2nd city employee put on leave because of investigation, emails show

CEDAR FALLS — It’s been two months since the city of Cedar Falls placed two employees, including Fire Chief John Bostwick, on leave for what emails indicate is part of an “internal investigation.”

The package of correspondence, obtained for nearly $200 via a Freedom of Information Act request, notes the other employee is from a different department.

Mike Nyman, the city’s water reclamation manager and a paid-on-call firefighter, confirmed Saturday when reached by telephone that he was the other person, and that the matter had to do with work “hours completed.”

Nyman has since retired. Bostwick declined to comment on whether he plans to do the same. Together the two have decades of service to the city.

The emails state Capt. John Zolondek has been fulfilling the fire chief’s responsibilities during Bostwick’s absence. Bostwick continues to be paid, according to the emails.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers and City Administrator Ron Gaines confirmed Dec. 19 that Bostwick is still on leave, marking two months since his employee status changed. They were unsure when he might return.

He’s been a member of the fire department since 1980 and has been chief since 2016.

There is no vacancy, so no interim fire chief has been appointed, according to Rogers. City code outlines what’s done in the case of a vacancy, but a separate clause outlines what’s supposed to be done in the case of a “temporary absence of fire chief.”

“Whenever the chief shall be out of the city or otherwise temporarily unable to act for any reason, the chief shall designate an acting chief,” the code states. “In the event of the death or incapacity of the chief, the director of public safety services, or if said director is also the fire chief, then the city administrator, shall designate an acting chief.”

Public Safety Director Craig Berte, Mayor Rob Green, and city councilors said the chief’s leave is a “confidential personnel matter” per Iowa code, and have declined to comment at this time due to legal advice.

“When I am able to release additional information, I will do so right away,” Green added in a statement. When reached by telephone, Bostwick also noted he’s been told to keep everything about the matter “confidential.”

Many documents requested were not produced in response to The Courier’s FOIA request, City Clerk Jacque Danielsen said. She explained in an email they are either “privileged” attorney-client communications, “privileged and confidential” attorney work product or “confidential” personnel records under Iowa code.

That came as no surprise to Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.

“Access to records dealing with government employees is one of the thorniest areas of Iowa’s public records law,” Evans said in an email. “The law allows certain personnel information to be kept confidential, but rarely does the law require that that information be withheld from public release.”

The only information Amanda Huisman, the city’s spokesperson, would provide is that Bostwick was “placed” on leave Oct. 19.

Berte sent an email Oct. 19 to Police Chief Mark Howard and other public safety supervisors indicating Bostwick would not be at work “for a couple weeks” and Zolondek would be filling in.

The next day Berte sent an email with a similar message to “important partners” of the public safety department: Jerald Lukensmeyer, gas and water operations manager at Cedar Falls Utilities; Joseph Rayzor, director of risk management at the University of Northern Iowa; Mindy Benson, emergency management coordinator of Black Hawk County; Michael Hager, senior vice president for finance and operations at the University of Northern Iowa; Susan Abernathy, director of employee and legal services at Cedar Falls Utilities; and Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar.

No public statement has been released indicating the head of the municipal wastewater treatment plant has retired, as is noted in an automatic reply from his city email account, nor has there been any public statement regarding the status of the fire chief.

One of the few emails from Gaines that The Courier obtained went to Berte on Oct. 20, telling him to “stop sending out emails regarding John’s absence.” It came before the newspaper’s initial inquiry and a day after Bostwick’s leave became effective.

One of Bostwick’s few comments in the emails went to Human Resources Manager Bailey Schindel, saying it concerned him “greatly” a Courier reporter called his personal phone number after the reporter said it was provided by a city employee. It “seems the confidentiality of this matter is spiraling out of control,” Bostwick wrote.

An email was sent to the city spokesperson for additional information Dec. 19. No information had been provided as of press time.

