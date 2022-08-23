 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls finds its next director to lead Hearst Center for the Arts

CEDAR FALLS — The Art and Culture Board will welcome the new head of the Hearst Center for the Arts virtually over Zoom on Wednesday at its 5 p.m. public meeting.

Cory Hurless, the program manager for art, music and graphics at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, has been hired as the city’s next cultural programs supervisor, or what’s otherwise known as the director of the city’s fine arts center at 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Hurless

Cory Hurless will be the new program manager at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

According to Amanda Huisman, communications specialist and city spokesperson, Hurless will start in late September.

Hurless replaces Heather Skeens, who held the title for four years and left in April to work for the nonprofit Waterloo Youth Art Team as its development and operations director.

Hurless’ LinkedIn page indicates she’s been with the city airport for about six years as its program manager and, previously, as its culture and arts education coordinator.

“She has had previous positions at the Pearce Museum at Navarro College (Texas) and Tarble Arts Center (Illinois),” Huisman said in an email. “Her experience in curating, developing programs, and arranging performances fits with the Hearst Center for the Arts.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Hurless had a few jobs in the Midwest, specifically Michigan and Illinois, after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in art history and anthropology from Grand Valley State University and master’s degree in history with a focus on museums from Eastern Illinois University.

The city listed the position as being available April 15 with a salary ranging from $63,660 to $103,434.

Hurless was one of six candidates who took part in the city’s civil service hiring process, according to city documents.

