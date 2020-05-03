You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls eyes roundabout at Greenhill and South Main
Cedar Falls eyes roundabout at Greenhill and South Main

Greenhill Road and South Main Street roundabou

The city of Cedar Falls is planning to build a roundabout intersection at Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

 Courtesy photo

CEDAR FALLS — The city is poised to take another step toward building a roundabout intersection at Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

City Council members will be asked Monday to approve an application for a $500,000 in state traffic safety improvement grant to offset the estimated $2.5 million cost of the double-lane roundabout.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site.

Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With- Video.

A traffic study of the Greenhill Road corridor completed in 2018 recommended constructing roundabout intersections at both South Main and Cedar Heights Drive to improve traffic flow and safety.

“Over the last five years there has been an average of nearly six crashes per year with five minor injuries and seven possible injuries,” the South Main grant application states.

“Further analysis of the data showed that there has been a steady increase in the number and severity of crashes year over year.”

The city is planning to construct the Cedar Heights roundabout this year while the South Main project would take place during the 2021 construction season.

The city held three public input meetings on the Greenhill Road improvement plan in 2018. City engineering staff at the time said they received more positive feedback than opposition to the proposed improvements.

