Cedar Falls extends closure of city facilities
0 comments
topical

Cedar Falls extends closure of city facilities

  • 0
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS – As the state of Iowa continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Cedar Falls will be extending the closure of city facilities to the public until at least April 30.

The facilities affected by this will be:

  • Cedar Falls City Hall
  • Cedar Falls Public Library
  • Community Center
  • Hearst Center for the Arts
  • Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center
  • Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center

The Cedar Falls Public Works and Cedar Falls Public Safety buildings will continue to have limited public access during this time.

If an individual has business with the city or questions, they can call or contact the city electronically. Visit www.cedarfalls.com for department contact information or call City Hall at (319) 273-8600 during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News