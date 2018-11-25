WATERLOO -- The city has hired a new director to oversee a reorganization of its public works departments.
Randy Bennett, who now works as a public works supervisor in Cedar Falls, has been appointed to serve as the city's new public works director effective Jan. 2.
Bennett replaces Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco, who has been serving as the city's interim public works director since the retirement of Mark Rice in April 2017.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Bennett will be tasked with helping structure the public works division, which now will include the Waste Management Services operation's sewage treatment and collection systems.
"I'm just following council's direction," Hart said. "We're taking a look at the consolidation of our departments to be more lean and efficient."
Hart said he believes Bennett is the right person to work with existing department heads and fine tune the final structure of the public works division.
"He has diverse experiences, working as a public works director for a time and as a city administrator," Hart said. "It seems like he has the ability to not just to get along but to be able to empower those around him to be successful."
Bennett, 45, graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in public administration before working in several smaller communities as a public works director and city administrator. He moved to the Cedar Valley 14 years ago to begin working for the city of Cedar Falls.
"I've been doing this for about 25 years," Bennett said. "With my background in different aspects of municipal government, this gives me an opportunity to take my skills and abilities and help Waterloo, which has a lot of good things moving forward."
Bennett will oversee a public works division including the street, sanitation, traffic operations, vehicle maintenance, animal control and now waste treatment operations.
"By no means am I an expert in any of (those areas) but I do have experience in all of them," Bennett said.
The latest reorganization of the public works operations essentially brings back a structure that existed in the 1980s but was dismantled in the early 1990s in favor of having multiple department heads reporting directly to the mayor.
Former Mayor Buck Clark brought back the public works directorship in 2011 when Street Superintendent Steve Decker retired and many of the offices moved into a central public works building on Glenwood Street.
Garbage collection and recycling were moved from the waste management operation to the public works umbrella in 2014. The current reorganization, which does not involve any immediate staff reductions, puts the remaining waste management departments and traffic operations under public works.
City Council members unanimously approved Bennett's appointment Monday, authorizing a $117,000 annual salary.
