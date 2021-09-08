Cedar Falls downtown zoning ordinances adopted on first reading

Councilor Dave Sires noted the current downtown zoning was responsible for turning downtown into what it is today, and to “throw away all that zoning and just start over is kind of shocking.”

“I only have a couple things to say. The parking at a half a spot just isn’t enough, and shared parking is nothing more than the taking of private property. I think that’s very wrong,” Sires said. “Now my biggest concern is when you bypass planning and zoning, which is made up of our residents and picked by the mayor. These people are the ones who negotiate all these different things, and they are the most important board you could have other than the city council, and with form-based zoning you do away with planning and zoning.”

Howard explained the idea behind shared parking after Councilor Kelly Dunn, a supporter of the notion that people are beating a dead horse “over and over and over,” requested it.

She said the goal would be opening up some new parking options by using the spots that, at certain times of the day, aren’t being utilized, such as those of an upstairs office space.