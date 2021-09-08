Cedar Falls downtown zoning ordinances adopted on first reading

CEDAR FALLS – A majority of Cedar Falls city councilors have decided that now isn’t the time to delay the overhaul of its downtown zoning to further discuss and solve its parking issues.
The council approved two ordinances, one for the zoning amendments and plans to establish “downtown character districts,” the other for the actual rezoning of property within the associated boundaries, on first readings in separate 4-3 votes Tuesday night.
Councilors Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, and Dave Sires cast the dissenting votes. Second and third readings would happen Sept. 20 and Oct. 4.
“Of course, no code is perfect,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “With a project this size, we would want to revisit it after a period of time to make any adjustments that are needed.”
Four residents spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote, with a majority of those comments touching on parking.
“I look at the two lots that are behind the new bank over here and those are fairly small lots,” said MaryJane McCollum, a member of the Board of Rental Housing Appeals. “If someone were to put up a townhouse or a building there, I’m not quite sure where the parking would be. It might end up like it is down by Hurts Donuts where you have people parking in the street, and that becomes a city problem.”
She noted people keep talking about using the Viking Pump lot on State Street to address the need for more parking downtown, but that talk doesn’t appear to be reflected in the proposed plan.
“We’ve heard from developers in our district who believe the new code is acceptable based on their experience with current development,” said Kim Bear, executive director of Community Main Street. “We’ve heard from business owners downtown that are worried that the reduction of the parking requirement will then force tenants into valuable customer spots.”
Resident Jim Benda, who noted he is a stakeholder in multiple downtown properties, said he was opposed to the proposed solution of shared parking because it is “a violation of private property rights.”
“I don’t think it’s fair to put off parking on other properties if you can’t park at your own,” he added.
But there are councilors, despite additional discussion Tuesday evening on the topic, who feel enough is enough when it comes to talking about it.
“If a developer has a great plan and they want to develop, they’re going to find a way to make the parking work,” said Councilor Frank Darrah.
“I don’t want to not move this thing forward because there’s a possibility of a parking problem,” he added. “Yeah there is parking problem downtown already but it’s a great problem to have. I’d rather work on tweaking that as we go, then continue to debate what’s good for the future of this community.”
Councilor Dave Sires noted the current downtown zoning was responsible for turning downtown into what it is today, and to “throw away all that zoning and just start over is kind of shocking.”
“I only have a couple things to say. The parking at a half a spot just isn’t enough, and shared parking is nothing more than the taking of private property. I think that’s very wrong,” Sires said. “Now my biggest concern is when you bypass planning and zoning, which is made up of our residents and picked by the mayor. These people are the ones who negotiate all these different things, and they are the most important board you could have other than the city council, and with form-based zoning you do away with planning and zoning.”
Howard explained the idea behind shared parking after Councilor Kelly Dunn, a supporter of the notion that people are beating a dead horse “over and over and over,” requested it.
She said the goal would be opening up some new parking options by using the spots that, at certain times of the day, aren’t being utilized, such as those of an upstairs office space.
“When they’re not using their parking in the evening, then that parking can be available to restaurant goers downtown during those peak times when we do have a shortage of parking,” she said. “The idea behind the shared parking was just to open up a little bit of a door, to provide a little bit more space as one tool in that toolbox.”