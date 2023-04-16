CEDAR FALLS — A longtime downtown business owner and resident who appealed her parking ticket and vehicle being towed was apparently right to be confused and ask for further review.

Julie Shimek, owner of Vintage Iron Co., 104 Main St., made her complaint, odd situation and pending case known publicly to the City Council on Feb. 20. And, on Thursday, a city attorney had the case against Shimek dismissed in Black Hawk County District Court because “there was no violation that could be cited pursuantly to the current city code,” according to online records.

Her gray Ford had been ticketed and impounded at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 after it was parked in the Second Street East Lot for more than 48 hours, which is against city ordinance even though she had paid for a parking permit for the municipal lot.

She’ll be reimbursed $160 for the cost of the tow, and noted that she “assumes” the dismissal happened because the city applied the wrong ordinance in the write-up.

“I’m still hoping they can change the ordinance,” she said. “People who live here should be able to park for more than 48 hours.”

After hearing Shimek’s complaint, the council was unanimous in its referral to city staff to review the regulations for those with parking permits in the five downtown municipal lots. Councilmember Dustin Ganfield also requested the city ease off on its enforcement while the situation is reviewed.

“Staff understands that the parking situation is under review and we will keep that in mind as we enforce,” said City Attorney Kevin Rogers.

Shimek, who along with her husband Andy own 104 and 109 Main St., told the council that she had been traveling out of town at the time, but her flight was cancelled. That resulted in leaving her car parked in the same spot for longer than anticipated.

Although the limitation is stipulated in the code, she claims to never have been made aware of the rule. She also contends it’s never been enforced and notes how conflicting information exists about the rules.

“This ordinance has been very inconsistently, if not at all, enforced,” Shimek said. “I have lived down here 15 years. And the past two years this ordinance has been in effect, I have never once been ticketed for over 48-hour parking.”

“It makes it hard for a resident down here to even go on a vacation,” she added.

The case marks at least the second time in the last two years the Shimeks have made a formal complaint against city ordinances, the last being when they were among those who submitted protest forms against what was the proposed and now the adopted downtown zoning code, also known as the Downtown Character District. The new code itself comes with its own controversial requirements involving parking.

Downtown has been her personal home for the last 15 years and her business’ home for the last 27 years, Shimek noted.

She was cited for violation of 23-366(17), adopted in 2019, which states that a vehicle cannot be parked “on any street in the city for a continuous period of more than 48 hours … a vehicle in violation of this subsection shall constitute a nuisance to be abated as provided by law, or members of the police operations division may impound such vehicle.”

However, Shimek believes her violation falls within code section 23-418, adopted in 2020 for those with parking permits for municipal parking lots.

“The purchase and proper display/registration of a parking permit … shall entitle the motor vehicle to be parked in the designated off-street municipal parking lot or facility for a period of up to 48 consecutive hours without penalty for overtime parking,” the ordinance states.

It’s not immediately clear who issued the ticket and authorized the tow as only the person’s initials, “JC,” were listed on the parking ticket in court records.

“I will state that all of the brochures downtown do say parking permits may be purchased for unlimited parking in all municipal lots,” she contended. “There was nothing on the website when you go on to buy your parking permit. It also says parking permits may be purchased for unlimited parking in municipal lots.”

The issue led another downtown property owner, Donald Blau, owner of 120 Main St., to become a bit more incensed over the situation in front of city officials as he lent a history lesson as to how he remembers and feels parking became a big mess.

“The things we have accomplished have been fantastic but the parking is something that’s been an eyesore for people coming to town and not being able to park. The parking has been a dilemma for two decades,” said Blau.

Most of the time, a council referral leads to an eventual staff report or presentation as well as follow-up council discussion, Q&A and potentially agreement on how the local government should proceed.

Nothing has been facilitated or scheduled to date. A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

