CEDAR FALLS — When Neal White heads downtown to a restaurant or store, he can now get one more task off the to-do list: charging his electric vehicle.
The recently installed dual-port Level 2 charger along West Second Street across the road from City Hall is in a part of Cedar Falls he comes to often.
"I work here in town, I live here in town," White noted Friday morning while his Chevy Bolt sport utility vehicle was hooked up to the charger. "This is great."
The curbside ChargePoint charger, installed through a partnership between the city and Cedar Falls Utilities, and its designated parking space were ready for use Monday. The device is compatible with most electric vehicles.
City and CFU officials Friday invited White to demonstrate use of the charger. They said installing the device, which cost about $20,000, expands the community’s electric vehicle charging network and encourages visitors to stop downtown.
"We probably had the idea for over a year," said Mike Litterer, CFU's director of customer services and business development, citing the growing popularity of electric vehicles. Manufacturers have "got a lot of models coming out in the next three to five years."
"We started about a year ago with an electric vehicle users group," he added, which advised the municipal utility of the need for the chargers. Since it provides electrical service in the community, "it seemed to make sense that we got involved."
To use the charger, customers must sign up for a ChargePoint account at www.chargepoint.com or download the ChargePoint mobile app. Litterer said customers can also access the charger by using a touch screen on the device.
Until March 1, residents and visitors can charge vehicles for free. After that, users will pay a small fee for a charging session.
"We'll do a set charge to recover the cost," said Litterer, probably in the range of 10-15 cents per kilowatt hour.
Until now, White said he has been solely plugging his SUV into a regular garage outlet overnight to recharge the batteries. The "trickle charge" during that time amounts to about 25 miles of range. "For around town, that works," he noted.
With the downtown device, he'll get the same amount of charge in an hour. It would take multiple hours to fully charge the vehicle, a time frame that varies based upon the size of the battery.
Cedar Falls Utilities and the city hope to expand the network of public EV chargers in the future to include a DC Fast, or Level 3, charger. "That one charges probably seven to eight times faster than this one," said Litterer.
Utility customers can participate in additional electric vehicle programs, including the opportunity to join the Cedar Falls Electric Vehicle Community. CFU also offers a commercial EV charger rebate and can serve as a resource for businesses interested in workplace charging. Residents can learn more at cfu.net/EV.
