Cedar Falls doubles down on commitment to State, Sixth street crosswalk improvements

CEDAR FALLS — Driver visibility concerns at Sixth and State streets are pushing the city to better protect pedestrians.

Brian Heath, operations and maintenance division manager, committed Monday to making improvements to help those using the crosswalk at the intersection.

The Sixth Street corridor, from Main to State streets, was analyzed after the City Council approved Councilor Daryl Kruse's request in February to give it a closer look because of safety concerns.

Engineer David Wicke presented information about the roadway during the council's committee meeting Monday and shared how future improvements could include bolder striping and a larger stop sign, as well as additional signage and markings.

The First Street Bank building butts up against Sixth Street from the south.

It limits the visibility of drivers traveling east on the road when they reach the stop sign and look to turn left or right onto State Street.

Some 10 parking spots on the north side, used primarily by Cedar Falls Community Center patrons, also are an obstacle because the street cannot be widened or further removed from the bank property line.

Councilors discussed whether to vote on a recommendation to assure the improvements are made pertaining to the 315 feet of roadway with a 25 mile per hour speed limit.

However, Heath, who filled in as the Public Works Department head, doubled down on a promise to follow up on the improvements.

“It will be the intent of Public Works to do these improvements, not only what you see here, but we’ll also make sure that the ADA requirements are met in the sidewalks and we’ll put advanced signage coming from south-north on that sidewalk,” Heath told the council.

Despite the discussion, the Engineering Division found the street to be relatively safe because of data showing only two crashes reported there the last 10 years. Neither resulted in injuries. No other safety concerns have been reported.

“Staff is aware of the public’s concern. It sounds like there could be more things done for increased visibility. I just don’t know what can be done beyond that. You’re not probably going to tear down the structure,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn

Vehicles have to inch out from Sixth Street and do not always see pedestrians.

“One of the reasons I made this referral initially was the eastbound traffic having to go so far out to see around the bank," he said. "Your vehicle is already crossing the crosswalk to see what’s coming from the south, the northbound traffic. Signage will slow down the traffic exiting out onto State Street."

Additionally, councilors made other suggestions, like installing traffic mirrors at the low visibility intersection to allow motorists to see their blind spots. None are currently installed in the city.

Councilor Gil Schultz recalled previous discussions at some point about turning that part of Sixth Street into a one-way road.