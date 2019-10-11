CEDAR FALLS — Three candidates for mayor and eight City Council hopefuls squared off during a debate in front of about 85 Cedar Falls residents Thursday night.
The forum largely focused on the city’s public safety officer program, which cross-trains officers for both police and firefighting duties. The program has drawn controversy as multiple firefighters have quit since 2018, citing PSOs as their reason for leaving.
Mayoral candidates Jim Skaine, councilmember at-large Rob Green and Mayor Jim Brown were the first to get questions from debate moderators Nancy Newhoff, editor of The Courier, and Ron Steele, KWWL-TV news anchor, as well as the audience.
They had widely differing perspectives on the PSO program. Skaine called it a “disaster.” Green said he would modify it. Brown touted it as a success.
“Anybody cross-trained is not as good as someone who is professionally trained,” Skaine said. “The PSO model would be history if I’m elected. We need more firefighters.”
Skaine said Cedar Falls is less safe because of the PSO model.
“I would work to eradicate that program,” Skaine said.
Green took a more nuanced approach, supporting PSOs to augment firefighters as opposed to replacing firefighters.
“I’m not looking to nuke the PSO program,” Green said.
He would work with firefighters and the community to heal the rift between the firefighters’ union and the city.
“It requires a place of trust between the senior city leadership and senior staff, so it’s going to have to be the mayor stepping forward, not necessarily agreeing with the concerns, but at least being able to say “I hear you, I understand where you’re coming from” and to take action based off that,” Green said.
Brown argued the PSO program is an improvement over former public safety models.
“Fires are down 60% in the last 40 years. Cedar Falls averages roughly six to eight fires a year. How many firefighters do we need with those kind of numbers?” Brown asked. “I’ve been married almost 26 years; we have two teenage daughters. If I didn’t think for moment this was the safest model we ever produced in the city of Cedar Falls I would do all I possible could as mayor to stop it.”
Public safety continued to dominate the discussion when the City Council candidates took the stage.
Ward 4 councilmember Tom Blanford, Ward 2 councilmember Susan deBuhr, Nate Didier, Simon Harding, Fred Perryman, Derick Rogers, Dave Sires and Nick Taiber addressed the PSO program and other topics.
Ward 2 candidates deBuhr and Rogers stood at opposite poles of the PSO debate.
Rogers said he wants to “resolve” the issue, and based his views on his friendships with firefighters.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really want to see the police assist, but not replace, the fire department,” Roger said. “If elected, I would bring back the fire department.”
But deBuhr insisted the PSO model makes Cedar Falls safer.
“If I didn’t believe in the program I wouldn’t advocate for it,” deBuhr said. “I regret that there’s been so much negative publicity on the issue.”
The Ward 4 candidates Blanford, Harding and Perryman also differed, with Blanford acting as the lone voice for the program. He emphasized the idea came from the citizens of Cedar Falls.
“It hits the core tenets of being on council, which is using our residents’ tax dollars effectively, insuring their safety and security, both physically and economically,” Blanford said. “I think this program is in the best interest of the community.”
Harding noted Cedar Falls has lost “roughly 200 years of experience” since firefighters started leaving.
“This model, it has no foundation,” Harding said. “We can’t replace that experience.”
Perryman thinks the program’s intent has changed since it was implemented.
“We need to have specialization,” Perryman said. “When it comes to make-or-break time, you need that experience.”
The candidates for the at-large seat all emphasized their backgrounds to support their positions on PSOs. Taiber was the only one in support.
“The PSO is designed to improve the process and outcomes,” Taiber, a former councilmember said. “If this model fails it’s not because of the original focus or the focus on process and outcome. It’s a labor dispute. ... Let’s bring parties to the table and figure out what it take to resolve this.”
Didier, an Army veteran with two deployments, noted PSOs were originally meant to supplement firefighters.
“I do feel the security of the public and the safety of the public is in danger, because at the core level the firefighters are in danger,” Didier said.
Sires strongly backed having separate fire and police departments.
“I’m crossed-trained to give you CPR and run the shock machine, but believe me, I’d rather have a doctor do it for you,” Sires said. “I’m glad the training is there, but we still need the firefighters to be firefighters and the police officers to be police officers.”
The debate was sponsored by the Northern Iowa Student Government, Women of Action and Cedar Valley Activate and held at the University of Northern Iowa’s Maucker Student Union.
Cedar Falls residents decide which candidates will take office Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.