Cedar Falls councilors to weigh three options for ward redistricting map

CEDAR FALLS – City Council will consider three options Monday for a new ward and voting precinct map that are based off the 2020 census results.

Cedar Falls councilors will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall. They could vote on one of the ordinances authorizing the redistricting, or suggest changes be made to one of the maps.

In order to meet a Jan. 3 state deadline for the new boundaries, councilors may vote to suspend the requirement that an ordinance be adopted after three readings, and instead vote on final adoption Monday.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, City Administrator Ron Gaines noted to council that if more time is needed to consider the maps or changes to them, a special meeting could be scheduled.

Mayor Rob Green suggested possible days could be Wednesday or Thursday, the two days before Christmas Eve.

In a letter to city officials from Cory Hines, a GIS analyst who created the drafts, he said the boundaries must be modified to obtain a “more balanced representation within each ward” based on the updated population numbers.

The 2020 census found Cedar Falls grew by 3.7%, and increased from 39,260 to 40,713 people.

“This increase resulted in unbalanced population in each ward ranging from a high of 10,084 to a low of 6,942,” Hines said. “This range far exceeds the allowable maximum variation of 10% between any two wards based on the ideal size of 8,144 people. In addition, the increase resulted in multiple precincts exceeding the limit of 3,500 people.”

“Option A” has the most balanced representation at 6.9% difference, Hines said. The alternative versions, “Options B and C,” have 9% and 9.4% differences, respectively.

On Dec. 6, Councilor Daryl Kruse said it would be “ideal” to have three options, similar to Iowa City, instead of just the one draft that was available that same evening when councilors were voting on setting the hearing date for Monday.

“We're deciding the voting wards for the next 10 years, and it's important to do whatever we can to get a just and balanced precinct and ward map,” Kruse said.

His referral was approved by a voice vote, with at least one councilor opposing it. Prior to the referral passing, Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr voted against setting the hearing date for Monday.

DeBuhr contended it was “premature” to schedule it because councilors did not have any data or notification related to the proposed redistricting map from staff.

Last month, Gov. Kim Reynolds approved the redistricting of the state legislative districts, allowing municipalities to begin the process of updating their own boundaries.

“People may recall that there was a delay from the state, and that’s how we got to this point,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, city director of finance and business operations. “Obviously, the first (delay) was driven by the census data, which as everybody knows, was delayed from the normal time that we (typically) get census data. Then it went through the state, and we were waiting for them, so unfortunately, they've kind of put us in a time crunch, and you'll see many other cities talking about the same thing."

"In fact, we asked, just like other cities, can we get an extension from the secretary of state, and we were denied that extension,” she added.

DeBuhr asked if there was a fine for missing the deadline, and Rodenbeck said the city asked a similar question.

“There is actually is no fine to file it late,” Rodenbeck said, but missing the deadline becomes a problem if Secretary of State Paul Pate identifies any issues with the map submitted by the city.

Prior to the regular council meeting, a committee of the whole meeting had been scheduled for 6:20 p.m. to learn about the capital improvement plan.

According to Clerk Jacque Danielsen, it has been postponed to Jan. 3 because Green felt it was a topic that the two newly elected councilors should hear once sworn into office.

