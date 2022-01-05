Cedar Falls councilors to consider building permit moratorium in downtown commercial areas

CEDAR FALLS – After months of discussion and years of visioning for new downtown zoning, the recently adopted code will be revisited once again.

However, a 4-3 majority of the City Council also consented to a more drastic step Monday night, asking staff to develop a resolution for a moratorium on building permits for new construction in the commercially designated districts until May 1.

The resolution could be voted on as early as Jan. 18.

“There's going to be some research involved in this, as well,” said City Attorney Kevin Rogers. “I want to carry out the council's wishes, but I want to make sure we do it correctly.”

Councilors Dustin Ganfield, Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr, and Dave Sires voted in favor of developing the moratorium.

“I've already heard significant concerns from the community about this. Would such a moratorium do more harm than good? I'll reserve the right to veto it if so,” wrote Mayor Rob Green in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Councilor Kelly Dunn was the only vote against revisiting the new code at a future work session. It was adopted by the council 4-3 in November.

For now, the new code will remain in effect. But according to Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz, no projects have been approved based on its standards.

Kruse has been adamant about wanting to make changes to the new code the last several months, but was unsuccessful in getting a majority to support his efforts.

In Kruse's latest attempt, with two newly elected councilors aboard the dais, he brought the item to the floor Monday. Changing the new code was one of his top campaign issues going into the November city election in which he won a second term.

“I want to see (certain) topics discussed in greater detail, whether we individually repeal some of these components, or repeal the whole thing,” he said.

The idea of a work session, versus a more extreme path -- a moratorium -- was the safer bet for councilors Simon Harding and Gil Schultz, who were at least on board with talking about potential changes.

“I respect that you want to talk about some change. Let's talk about some change; let's compromise and let's move forward,” said Harding.

