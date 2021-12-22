Cedar Falls councilors approve new redistricting map; if public outcry, mayor could veto it

CEDAR FALLS – The City Council approved new political boundaries for Cedar Falls on Monday night, selecting the least balanced map from the three options presented.

The favored map has the biggest variation in population sizes between any two wards.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of Option C, rejecting the recommendation of staff and the county auditor that it approve Option A, which had the least population variation.

Councilors had to approve a new political map for the next decade because the 2020 census found the population within wards and precincts had dramatically shifted since 2010. Cedar Falls grew by almost 1,500 people, or 3.7%, from 39,260 in 2010 to 40,713.

Councilors also voted 6-1 to waive the second and third readings for the ordinance in order to meet a Jan. 3 state deadline.

Councilors Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr, Dave Sires, and Frank Darrah backed Option C. Sires cast the lone vote against dropping the second and third readings.

The time crunch warranting the waiving of the second and third opportunities for the public to weigh in on the map came as a result of a delay in receiving the census information the city needed to craft the map.

Mayor Rob Green will not immediately sign the map into law, and has up to 14 days to veto it.

“I will keep it on my desk for several days. I’m not going to sign it right away,” he said. “If there are public concerns or problems, please reach out to me and the council members.”

To make comments on the new map, e-mail councilors at citycouncil@cedarfalls.com, or the mayor at mayor@cedarfalls.com, no later than the end of day Thursday, the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Green provided some notes about the new map in the Facebook post:

The southern Western Home Communities and El Dorado neighborhood will shift from Ward 2 (deBuhr) to Ward 5 (Councilor-elect Dustin Ganfield).

Part of the University of Northern Iowa student on-campus population will shift from Ward 4 (Simon Harding) to Ward 2 (deBuhr).

All of Cedar Heights will now be represented by Ward 4 (Councilor Simon Harding) where previously the eastern half had been Ward 5.

Ward 3 (Kruse) picks up the largely agricultural area from 27th Street south to University Avenue. Green also noted, “With the new high school being built there, I believe that's the area most likely to be developed in the next decade.”

Cedar Falls councilors to weigh three options for ward redistricting map Councilor Daryl Kruse suggested it would be “ideal” to have two alternative maps to consider, in addition to the originally proposed one.

“(Option) A had a large variance in one of the wards, based on the ideal number (8,144 people for one ward), as do all of them,” Kruse said. “I didn’t see that much of a difference, maybe 100 voters in one ward versus another."

"So then I look at the intangibles … I look at the least amount of change for our citizens, and the least amount of changes for the precincts and the voting spots. ... That’s where I zeroed in on map C being the most logical for the citizens,” he added.

DeBuhr wanted “the least amount of disruption to the public,” out of concern for the people having to change polling locations as a result of the new boundaries.

“For the continuity of governance, Map C seems to have the best fit. It fits all the other criteria, plus the intangibles,” Kruse said.

Councilor Kelly Dunn was adamant about voting for the “most even” map, Option A.

“When we are talking about voting and representation, balance does matter, even if it just a few hundred people,” she said. “Elections get decided on less than a hundred people. I appreciate the concern of people not wanting to change where they vote. I get that it causes confusion, but in the end, for anybody that is concerned with voting rights, again, balance is the most important part.”

Option A sits at a 6.9% population variation between the wards, Cory Hines, a GIS analyst who created the drafts, said in a memo to councilors. The alternative versions, Options B and C, have 9% and 9.4% differences, respectively.

The maximum variation allowable by law is 10%, meaning the least populated ward and most populated ward could not differ by more than 814 people.

One resident asked what would happen if the home address of a city councilor were to move from one ward to another as a result of the new boundaries and how that might affect term lengths.

Lynn Hicks, chief of staff of the Office of the Attorney General, offered this answer in an email to The Courier: “If a council member was elected to represent Ward 1 (for example), that council member would represent the redrawn Ward 1 until the next election (2023, I assume), even if they reside outside the new ward.”

If the Ward 1 councilor runs for re-election in 2023, and remains outside the redrawn Ward 1 boundaries, according to Hicks, "the Ward 1 member would either have to move into the new district, or run in whatever district they live in."

However, Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Paul Pate, to whose office the map is submitted to for final review, said: "It's a little early to make this determination. It depends on a lot of factors, such as if the seat has two incumbents, if the seat was due up in 2023 or 2025. We'll be providing more guidance to the counties and cities. We still have a lot of work to do to get the redistricting finished then we can sort out questions such as these."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.