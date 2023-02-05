CEDAR FALLS — A City Council member hopes to revive discussion on the possibility of a third-party review of the public safety department.

Councilor Dustin Ganfield on Monday plans to motion to refer the discussion to a Feb. 20 meeting of the public safety committee. The idea had been backed to varying degrees about a year ago by Ganfield along with councilors Simon Harding, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz. He will need support for his referral from others on the council to get the topic on the agenda.

He’d like the future committee meeting ultimately to end in consensus on putting out a request for proposal to companies capable of doing the work.

The discussion had been postponed to the annual goal setting meetings in November, in part because the expenditure had not been budgeted at the time. It then was bumped again to a future council meeting without a date.

At the same meeting, the council and staff postponed conversation on another notable topic, the Resilience Plan. Councilors had been hesitant to immediately endorse the lengthy and technical document, with ambitions related to local economics and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility, crafted by a consultant with public input.

Ganfield had hoped to reintroduce the discussion on the third-party review of the department at the first meeting of the year, but believes now even more reason exists for the evaluation.

“If you argue against it, you better have a darn good reason why,” he told The Courier. “I can’t imagine why others wouldn’t be supportive.”

An internal investigation recently wrapped up involving Fire Chief John Bostwick and work hour discrepancies with the firefighter paid-on-call program. The council will consider an agreement with the chief Monday that outlines terms for him to remain with the city as an administrative consultant until retirement Oct. 15.

On Friday, Ganfield formalized the request in an email to the council and city administration.

He noted how the assessment would be intended to hopefully “ensure effective public safety operations and re-instill public trust in their services.” The city’s divisions of public safety officers cross-trained in fire and police response, versus traditional police and fire departments, has been a contentious topic since its inception, and one that some, including Ganfield, campaigned on addressing last November.

“ ... we ought to be able to tell our citizenry that we have done the due diligence of verification, and hope to finally put this contention to rest, especially in advance of this election season,” he wrote to close out his email.

The 7 p.m. meeting is in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

