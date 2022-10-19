Cedar Falls councilor asks for downtown paid parking discussion before ramp decision

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will talk about options for a paid downtown parking system at the urging of one of its members.

No final decision has been made on its implementation. However, it will be necessary if the council ultimately decides to construct a ramp in the business district. The structure could alleviate a potential space crunch in street and lot parking for people patronizing Main Street establishments.

At its Monday meeting, the council approved Kelly Dunn’s referral of the discussion to a future business and operations committee meeting in a 5-1 vote, with Dave Sires dissenting. Councilor Susan deBuhr was absent.

Cedar Falls council will entertain $3 million to $5 million donation toward UNI-Dome renovations During a committee meeting, the City Council voted 6-0 to discuss the rare ask during its goal setting sessions next month.

A paid parking setup was implemented for a short period in 2020, but the impact of the pandemic led the council to remove it after Community Main Street requested the move in support of downtown business owners as they weathered COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges.

“It’s to get the discussion going as to what are the options and how would we get it going again,” Dunn said.

In clarifying her request to Councilor Daryl Kruse, Dunn said the discussion should be focused on options for paid parking before the city looks ahead at a possible parking ramp.

“It’s not to necessarily talk about a paid parking ramp; it’s to talk about the parking system, similar to” previous conversations, she said.

In a telephone interview, Sires said he “doesn’t believe” the downtown merchants want a paid parking system, and that only a “tiny minority” would be supportive of its implementation to bring about a parking structure.

In order for a city parking structure to be viable, Clerk Jacque Danielsen said in August that some form of a paid system would support the ramp’s operation and keep people interested in using it. Councilors previously voted 5-2 to again entertain possibly building a ramp after years of conversations about one.

“If you were to build a ramp and you would charge people to park there, why would they go there if they could park on the street for free?” Danielsen said at the time. “There would need to be some type of a logistical review of the area to determine how far out (in downtown) you go to charge.”

SmartHer Conference helps bridge financial literacy gap 150-200 people heard from keynote speaker Manisha Thakor, a financial literacy advocate for women, and also two expert panels.

She told The Courier that she felt staff would have a package of options by the end of the year addressing factors like ways to pay for the structure’s construction – estimated to cost upwards of $10 million by City Administrator Ron Gaines – and possible locations for it.

At the time, deBuhr voted against exploring the feasibility of a ramp because she felt the paid system should be discussed first and a decision be made on whether to implement it.

“The cart is being put before the horse,” she said afterwards.

The Community Main Street board of directors previously sent a letter in support of the planning and development of a downtown parking ramp, with the understanding that a paid parking arrangement would need to be considered.

“In discussing the potential that a downtown district parking ramp could necessitate a return to a paid parking system in the downtown district, stakeholders communicated that, as a ramp would be a physical change (e.g., you would essentially see what you are paying for), it would be key for the paid system to be consistent throughout the district to limit confusion for consumers/customers and property/business owners,” Executive Director Kim Bear said in a letter to the council.