Cedar Falls councilman questions mayor's appointment recommendations

CEDAR FALLS — One councilor wants to dive deeper into Mayor Rob Green’s recommendations for appointments and reappointments to the various city boards and commissions.

Councilor Daryl Kruse cast the lone vote on Monday in opposition to Oksana Grybovych Hafermann’s reappointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission at the end of her term Nov. 1 for five more years.

Last month, he raised concerns about “not the individuals being appointed” – but the process leading to their recommendation.

“We don’t have what I would view as the transparency I’d like to see on who’s applying for these different positions in the case of a new appointment,” he said last month. “And then regarding the re-appointment, the only criteria appears to be attendance requirements and actively contributing.”

Green said council’s committee chairs have the chance to weigh in on different appointments as part of a selection panel, but “at the end of the day, it’s the mayor decision and I’m never going to cede that authority.” The mayor pro tem also plays a role.

Green welcomed the chance for Kruse to make a referral for further council discussion on the topic, but he's yet to make one. A majority would need to vote in favor of having the conversation.

Asked after the latest meeting if he always reviews the candidates as closely as Hafermann, Kruse said he’s “started to do it more” and called the reappointment process “vague and nebulous.”

Councilors Dave Sires and Simon Harding, in separate telephone interviews, had no issues with the mayor's process.

“I’m here for pure government. The mayor makes the appointments,” Sires said.

While confirming he respects the process, Sires added, “I have to. The mayor has the right to pick his boards and commissions. It’s his choice. If I was mayor, I’d do the same thing.”

Harding, the mayor pro tempore, said both the process for appointment and re-appointment is thorough and comes with checks and balances. It includes an application, questionnaire, panel review and conversation with the mayor.

“As you can imagine, getting good people who want to volunteer their time is difficult,” said Harding. "Why add more hoops for re-appointment?”

Despite his previous comments, Kruse publicly cited a piece of Hafermann’s application as the reason why he “paused” and voted against her reappointment.

She wrote in her initial application how she uses “data to inform, but not to drive her opinions.” His concern is that Planning and Zoning Commission is a “data-driven, decision-making organization.”

“When someone says they use data to inform, it becomes an opinion,” he said. “I think that’s a conflict of the decision making process and I’d have to decline to approve her re-appointment.”

In response, Green said in a statement: "I agree with Dr. Gryboviych that data alone cannot be the sole reason for any decisions. Public policy is as much an art as it is a science, and the available data must be weighed alongside experience, judgement, and common sense. Leadership isn't simply data analysis – it's a higher order of thinking that I'm expecting of all board members and commissioners, and Dr. Grybovych has demonstrated that very well.”

Also at the Monday meeting, Kruse said he “had no problem” with Commissioner Brad Leeper’s reappointment for another five years.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is seeing a shakeup after longtime member LeaAnn Saul resigned due to expected absences from meetings. The council confirmed her resignation.

Green announced he’s not reappointing Mardy Holst because of more than 20 years on the commission and the belief “in striking a balance between invaluable experience and fresh perspectives.”