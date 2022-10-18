Cedar Falls council will entertain $3-$5 million donation toward UNI-Dome renovations

CEDAR FALLS — Top officials from the University of Northern Iowa requested $3-$5 million from the city Monday in support of the institution’s $50 million fundraising campaign for significant UNI-Dome renovations.

During a committee meeting, the City Council voted 6-0 to discuss the rare ask at its goal setting sessions next month. Councilor Susan deBuhr was absent.

Several councilors asked questions. And a few voiced support for entertaining the conversation about what university administrators say will improve the experience for visitors, and make the facility more attractive to people thinking about planning events there.

“I think this is an important project and I think it’s important that we, as a council, talk about this and see what we can do,” said Councilor Simon Harding. “As we go forward into the future, partnering with UNI is vital for the city, just because we co-exist in a way that can really help each other."

Addressing the UNI officials, including President Mark Nook, he added, "The more you succeed, the more we succeed.”

Casa Montessori needs more than just a new building to rejuvenate program It's been looking for an organization, group or individual to spearhead the relocation and rejuvenation of the decades-old educational and childcare tradition.

The $50 million goal buys the university a long list of improvements to the nearly 50-year-old facility. The UNI-Dome is the home for athletic events like football games and track and field competitions. It also hosts entertainment and community events like a regional robotics competition and “Back Packin' the Dome,” where hundreds of volunteers come together to assemble kid-friendly meals and snacks.

Among the long list of renovations are a larger, more centralized grand entrance, additional restrooms, a new elevator, more graphics, a new track surface, new sound system, an expanded concourse, wider aisle seating, arm railings and a replacement of the roof's fabric component.

The fundraising endeavor covers the entire project cost, Nook confirmed after the meeting. It follows the kickoff of the final four-year stretch of a larger $250 million “Our Tomorrow” campaign during homecoming week earlier this month.

Among the various components of the campaign is a focus on “iconic spaces,” specifically the UNI-Dome, Campanile and Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Nook argued that the city should consider “helping” to raise funds because “we think it’s a very important part of this community.”

“As you think about the UNI-Dome, most people realize that it is the most recognized facility in Cedar Falls and throughout the Cedar Valley. You can show people pictures of just about any structure in our city and the one they will pick out as belonging in Cedar Falls is the UNI-Dome, even perhaps over our Campanile and other structures in our city.”

The facility is an economic driver of $17 million per year, according to Nook.

“This is a facility that brings people here for hotel stays, this is a facility that brings people here and they eat in our restaurants, they visit our businesses,” said Nook.

After explaining the history and focuses of the project, Athletics Director David Harris said the city, as a lead “investor,” would “set the tone with a number of other conversations" that it's having with individual project donors who often ask about what the city, county, state and others are doing "because they recognize the value that is there."

"And so by making this statement, by making this investment, we not only feel that it will help us now, but it will help us in future conversations as we go forward in meeting that goal.”

The city’s goal setting meetings are two lengthy sessions where the council, mayor and city staff discuss a slate of topics and determine priorities for its next budget year.

The request comes at a time when City Administrator Ron Gaines has cautioned councilors that they’ll have some “difficult decisions” to make on certain projects and initiatives because they can’t pursue them all.

One example, according to city officials, is Cedar Falls Community Schools' new swimming facility. The council will soon hear from supporters as to why they believe the city should consider donating funds toward its more than $20 million facility.

'Every Day Is Game Day Campaign' kicks off in Cedar Falls Youth football events are on the horizon. But the goal too is bringing new athletic events to the city, and to shine a light on fundraising in support of sports venues.

In August, “Jump In,” the community group raising funds for the project, asked the Parks and Recreation Commission to consider requesting the council contribute $2.9 million more to the facility on top of the $5.1 million already established in the city’s capital improvement plan.

Earlier this month, the Cedar Valley Sports Commission and Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau also launched its “Every Day Is Game Day Campaign” to highlight the importance of supporting facilities capable of hosting large athletic events to the benefit of the local economy.

The council meeting marks the second time in 14 months that UNI officials and the council have come together for a public meeting. During the previous meeting, the university provided a general update to the city's elected leaders.