Cedar Falls Council wants more discussion on plan for spending HUD federal funding

CEDAR FALLS – How exactly tens of thousands of federal dollars are spent by Cedar Falls will be the focus of an in-depth discussion at the City Council’s July 18 meeting.

Because Cedar Falls is deemed “an entitlement community” in the eyes of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it receives annual funding through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Consortium programs for various city-run initiatives. The funds are used “to develop viable urban communities” by establishing decent housing and suitable living environments, and “by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.”

On Monday night, the council unanimously decided it wanted to spend more time on the subject after asking a flurry of questions during a public hearing on its lengthy annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Consortium programs.

Cedar Falls is entering year four of a five-year plan adopted several years ago after numerous meetings with citizen groups.

That five-year plan estimated how much would be allocated each year, but it allows flexibility in light of changing conditions.

According to Stephanie Houk Sheetz, city community development director, two recent sanitary sewer lining projects in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods are recent examples of projects to be covered by the federal funding. Several sidewalk projects and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing are others. A rental occupied rehabilitation program also was instituted by the city last year.

Overall, she said, the city has learned to pick projects that are “fairly straightforward to implement.”

The city received $259,801 from HUD for the new fiscal year. Another $64,000 carried over from past years because of lower-than-anticipated bids for past projects and service agencies not spending their fully allotted amounts.

Right now, the plan is set to spend:

$25,000 on owner-occupied housing rehabilitation to benefit two units.

$75,000 on renter-occupied housing rehabilitation to benefit three units.

$38,970 to support agencies and organizations to help approximately 4,000 people, 40 of whom are homeless.

$112,871 on a sidewalk infill program to benefit 1,000 low- and moderate-income people.

$20,000 on a tree replacement program in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

$51,960 on planning and administration related to CDBG

During discussion, differences between the five-year plan and the annual action plan were highlighted.

The five-year plan had $0 allotted for neighborhood accessibility projects like sidewalks, and $10,000 for code enforcement “on residential units in low- to moderate-income areas with hopes of maintaining existing affordable housing and promoting neighborhood development.”

“We learned after we did the five-year consolidated plan that there were quite a few requirements in order to utilize the money how we initially thought,” said Sheetz. “That’s why we’re simply choosing not to fund code enforcement through the CDBG program.”

Parks also had been targeted. Instead, the focus is now on tree planting, bringing the original estimate of $57,510, down to $20,000 in the annual action plan.

“We may look at a tree planting program in the public right of way, which can help with energy costs and that type of thing in low to moderate income,” said Sheetz.

“It was about two years ago that we tried to fund a park project, and HUD ultimately denied it,” she said.

If the plan is adopted, the council will have the final say in most projects completed with the federal funding. The exception, according to Sheetz, would be for smaller repairs.

Among all the questions were some concerns.

Councilor Susan deBuhr highlighted how the action plan talks about missing middle market housing, high density housing and accessory dwellings that shouldn’t be allowed in areas outside of the newly zoned downtown.

Councilor Dave Sires felt goals and details within the plan were put together without enough City Council and public input.

“We don’t really seem to have the power to say what our goals are. Some of these things could be good. But when you start to talk about tiny homes in backyards, I start to have a problem with that,” Sires said.

Councilor Daryl Kruse concurred with Sires’ assessment in that a number of things “seem to go beyond what” initially was discussed regarding HUD funding.