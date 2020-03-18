Cedar Falls council wants drinking fountain at downtown plaza

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved updates Monday to the site plan for a downtown plaza with one additional condition — that it include a drinking fountain, and not only for people.

River Place Properties proposed a dozen changes in plans for the plaza being built at East Second and State streets. Changes range from lighting to benches to the plaza surface, much of which will shift from paver stones to synthentic grass. Removing the fountain was another change.

“The feature of the drinking fountain was eliminated from the (previous) 2016 plan,” said council member Daryl Kruse. He proposed it be reincorporated into the updated plan and include a pet fountain as well. He noted there will likely be a number of people who walk or jog through the area with dogs and they would benefit from both features.

Council member Simon Harding suggested a fountain with a hands-free component such as a bottle-filling station.

Developer Mark Kittrell he was willing to keep the feature in the plans but asked for flexibility in how it is done.

City staff placed a number of conditions on the updated site plan but had signed off on the removal of the fountains. “Staff didn’t initially see a problem with that,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz.