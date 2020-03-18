Cedar Falls council wants drinking fountain at downtown plaza

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved updates Monday to the site plan for a downtown plaza with one additional condition — that it include a drinking fountain, and not only for people.
River Place Properties proposed a dozen changes in plans for the plaza being built at East Second and State streets. Changes range from lighting to benches to the plaza surface, much of which will shift from paver stones to synthentic grass. Removing the fountain was another change.
“The feature of the drinking fountain was eliminated from the (previous) 2016 plan,” said council member Daryl Kruse. He proposed it be reincorporated into the updated plan and include a pet fountain as well. He noted there will likely be a number of people who walk or jog through the area with dogs and they would benefit from both features.
Council member Simon Harding suggested a fountain with a hands-free component such as a bottle-filling station.
Developer Mark Kittrell he was willing to keep the feature in the plans but asked for flexibility in how it is done.
City staff placed a number of conditions on the updated site plan but had signed off on the removal of the fountains. “Staff didn’t initially see a problem with that,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz.
During the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week, resident Pete Murfey asked that the fountain be left in the plans, particularly for children who would be at the plaza in warm months. But no action was taken on the request.
The eventual amendment to the motion approving the plans called for the inclusion of a “reasonable water fountain.” Other conditions include completion of restroom facilities by July 1, 2021, and a review of all signage planned for the space, which will require a permit.
Council members also discussed plans for a temporary stage that will be up on the plaza for no more than a week at a time. There had been concerns with how a permanent stage would affect the visibility of nearby public art planned for the future.
“The developer has pulled back their intentions on the stage,” said Houk Sheetz, noting discussions are ongoing.
Council member Nick Taiber said he is “super thrilled” with how the plans have come together. “It’s just a terrific demonstration of what can be done with a shared vision,” he added.
In other business, the council approved plans for the Oak Park sanitary sewer repair project, including authorization of private property acquisition in the northwest quadrant of the city. Chase Schrage, director of public works, said an aerial portion of the sewer structure had failed in late 2018 and was temporarily repaired. The permanent repair includes rerouting a “couple hundred feet” of the sewer line, he said, making more of it underground.
City officials are negotiating temporary and permanent easements with eight properties. The only permanent easement is for property owned by Jim Snodgrass, who protested the $5,500 offer from the city during a public hearing. Schrage said the city is working to get a more accurate appraisal, which will return to the council for approval.
The council also approved continuing with the final design and bid-letting on the estimated $5.98 million Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project. Work is being done on a 0.8-mile section of the road and will include the construction of roundabouts at intersections with Greenhill and Huntington roads.
