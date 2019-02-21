CEDAR FALLS — The City Council voted to implement a downtown Main Street parking study during its Monday night meeting.
“That is an indication that there’s maybe not quite enough conveniently located public parking and that more is needed,” Andy Miller, an urban planner with Wantman Group Inc., said.
The results of the study conducted by Miller and WGI show public parking facilities are operating at maximum efficiency at normal times, and during high traffic times, the parking facilities are operating at full capacity, he said.
After two public meetings and a parking survey about the Cedar Falls downtown district, the study was presented to the council.
The council unanimously passed a motion directing city staff to work toward implementing the study’s recommendation.
The implementation won’t be all at once. Much of the city’s parking rules are contained in ordinances.
“We’d have to bring those ordinance back,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director.
The city would then hear concerns from businesses impacted by the possible parking changes, Rodenbeck said.
A short-term fix is getting private owners to open their parking lots for at least employee parking, if not limited public parking, Miller said. “I’ve spoken to some of the private owners here in town, they’re more OK with making arrangements to have employees park in their lots than opening them up for anybody.”
The property owners are concerned about bar crowds and possible litter and liability, he said. “It’s not good urban policy to make every business create its own parking because if you do, they’re not going to want to share that parking.”
Much of the information wasn’t new to council members, a majority of them had attended the two previous public meetings.
“Some people thought that those workshops were a little bit testy, but I’ve been in far worse hotly contested meetings,” Miller said. “I think the public and the business owners are a bit exasperated because they feel like they’ve been telling the city for a while that they think there’s been a parking problem. They feel the city has not necessarily stayed on top of the parking situation.”
During all of the public meetings, Miller said a parking problem isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“It shows that there’s interest and vitality and activity downtown,” Miller said.
During several of the public meetings, a possible parking ramp was brought up. A parking ramp may end up being a long-term goal, but not a short-term solution due to cost.
“You can’t charge enough in Cedar Falls,” Miller said. Parking meter revenue is usually enough to cover operating expenses, but not for the debt a structure would produce.
But because of Cedar Falls’ urbanization, a parking structure will be necessary in the future, he said.
“If you want an urbanized, high-density, walkable community, you’re not going to do that with surface parking lots,” Miller said. “It’s going to have to go vertical.”
The city’s fiscal 2020 budget, which had its first reading Monday night, included new positions for two additional part-time parking enforcement attendants.
The first part of the study is to inventory public and private parking, said Miller. On and off street are recorded, as well as the angle of the parking. If it’s physically accessible, Miller records the spot.
All of the information is broken down into a parking map which includes all the data Miller collected.
“We don’t always capture everything,” Miller said. “If its a private house, or a small private lot, we may not necessarily pick up on it, but primarily we’re focused on inventory parking that’s theoretically open to the public.”
After mapping the parking around town, Miller and other technicians go out and count the cars parked in those spots.
Miller’s work, the parking survey and the public meetings helped bring in the information the council viewed.
The public’s involvement is a big part of the study, Miller said.
