Cedar Falls council votes 4-3 against applying for $9.76M grant to remove railroad tracks

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council in a split vote Monday turned down an opportunity to apply for federal funds to help remove an unused railroad spur.

If awarded, the city would have received up to $9.76 million.

But the council's 4-3 vote against seeking the funds hinged on what the city would be required to pay – $1.22 million, or half the match for the project's estimated $12.2 million cost.

Representatives of the Iowa Northern Railway Company and Cedar Falls Utilities spoke to the benefits of the city applying for the money to deal with removing unused railroad tracks that cut through residential areas and downtown. Grant funds would come from the Federal Railroad Administration’s new Railroad Crossing Elimination Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The tracks have sat fairly ideal for the last 15 years, and it’s not like we have this immense need to remove them,” said Councilor Gil Schultz after the meeting. He was joined in his opposition to the application's submission by councilors Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Dustin Ganfield

“There’s not a huge safety issue with really no trains on them," Schultz noted. "And it’s more than a $1 million expense that just popped up and we didn’t budget for.”

Additionally, there was concern CFU might need to use the tracks, despite the muncipal utility not utilizing them for coal delivery since 2010. General Manager Steve Bernard projected that it could be another 10 or 20 years before CFU brings in more coal on the rail line.

“I truly believe we need to keep the track intact in case CFU needs it,” Sires told The Courier. “CFU is a gem for this city, and what they provide in terms of electricity and internet.”

The company already has a stockpile of coal. But truck delivery or out of area rail lines could be alternative ways to obtain the commodity.

"I think the day of burning massive amounts of coal here locally are probably behind us," Bernard said.

"And again, coal is really important for us as a backup fuel," he added. "We used it extensively in February 2021, when we had the extremely cold stretch. Natural gas was really, really scarce at that point and extremely expensive.”

Ganfield and deBuhr expressed similar sentiments to The Courier via text message.

Approximately 11,642 linear feet of track, or a little more than two miles, runs near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets next to McDonalds, through the downtown area, and several hundred feet past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park off Grand Boulevard.

Now that it’s been denied, the company could try finding a customer to locate along the line that's only used for railroad car storage at this point in time.

But that seems unlikely since its rail yard is located in a flood plain, Iowa Northern Railway General Manager William Magee told the council.

“Iowa Northern is a good citizen. We’ve always stuck by CFU,” Magee said. “We’ve always been here. The problem we’ve got is what else the line can be used for to generate any revenue for the railroad.”

After the meeting, he said abandoning the tracks has been a consideration for 20 years – and the company may try to gain the council’s blessing for an application again next year.

The train tracks have been rehabilitated over the years but have followed the same path since 1871, Magee said.

One positive touted about the endeavor was making the streets where the line runs more safe. The track itself can pose a threat to pedestrians and cyclists as can the standing rail cars that sometimes attract people who climb on them.

Another benefit was that the federal funding could have been used to cover a bulk of the city's future street reconstruction costs in the area.

“What we are projecting within this grant is total reconstruction of many of those streets – Iowa Street, Fifth Street – and it would be about $1.3 million and that would just be a fraction of what that would cost for reconstruction of those corridors,” said Administrator Ron Gaines.

Additionally, possible future improvements, like a new trail connection, could have been considered because of the tracks' removal with the help of the funds.