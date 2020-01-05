CEDAR FALLS — The City Council Monday will discuss filling the vacancy in its ranks created when Rob Green became mayor.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Council members can fill the at-large seat that Green resigned from Thursday either through appointment or a special election. Depending on the will of the majority, the council is expected to approve a resolution directing the city clerk to publish notice of the proposed appointment or setting a special election.
Cedar Falls residents can petition for an election within 14 days of the notice to appoint being published or of the appointment being made. At least 1,000 eligible voters must sign the petitions for an election to be held.
If the council chooses to appoint someone to the seat, any eligible voter interested in the position should contact city clerk Jacque Danielsen at (319) 273-8600 or Jacque.Danielsen@cedarfalls.com. Nominees must submit their application by 5 p.m. Jan. 15 to be considered. The appointment would take place on Jan. 20 and the effective start date for the new at-large council member would begin as soon as the person is sworn into office.
If council members vote to hold a special election, the city will coordinate with the Black Hawk County auditor to select a date. According to a news release from the city, this will likely coincide with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ election on March 3. Interested candidates would need to file nominating petitions with the auditor’s office.
Multiple people have already stated publicly that they would be interested in the appointment, most of whom said they hoped the council would go straight to setting an election.
The council will also hold public hearings on three proposals. They include an amendment to the College Hill Urban Renewal Plan, rezoning for a portion of the Orchard Hill Plat’s third addition from residential to commercial, and plans and specifications for the next phase of a downtown streetscape and reconstruction project.
