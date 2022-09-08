Cedar Falls council unanimous in support of continued planning for Hearst Center expansion

CEDAR FALLS — The city will move forward in its exploration of expanding the Hearst Center for the Arts.

The City Council’s Community Development Committee Tuesday unanimously supported putting together a request for proposals for consultants interested in developing a master plan.

Once created, that document would give officials a better idea as to the layout and look of a new facility at the current site of 304 W. Seerley Blvd. and a more accurate depiction of the cost. The contract with the preferred consultant will come back to the council for final approval.

The Hearst Center was opened in 1989 after the city retrofitted the 12,000-square-foot private home of famous poet James Hearst and his wife, Meryl, to create the art center. It includes two galleries, three classrooms, a sculpture garden, two meeting rooms, office space and a performing arts facility.

Cedar Falls government’s digital rollout includes new website, app A “revamped” app launched this summer. And a more user-friendly website now is expected to launch Thursday.

“But we are now at the point where we need to plan for a new building that sustains and improves the arts over the next 30 years,” said Matthew Wilson, a longtime member of the Art & Culture Board.

Back in 2018, a visioning committee originally recommended constructing a new facility near or in downtown.

“Fast forward from then to 2021 and, noting the changes during COVID, our Art & Culture Board as well as staff reconsidered that recommendation and thought about how important the current facility is, that site, the garden, the patio area, and how much that was used during COVID,” said Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz.

Building a new facility also means avoiding costly repairs to the existing facility, whether that be an elevator or floor replacement, or a new HVAC system to replace the currently “inefficient” one.

Cedar Valley United Way leans on Jim Miller's inspiration before embarking on 100th campaign The former longtime Wartburg College wrestling coach provided encouraging tales of perseverance and inspiration he felt could benefit the nearly 300 attendees Wednesday at the kick-off event.

“If we don’t proceed with a project like this, we do have some significant investment to make there,” Sheetz said.

The city has earmarked $5 million in its capital improvement program for a project tentatively scheduled for Fiscal Year 2026.

About half is expected to be fundraised, but that goal could change after completing a fundraising feasibility study to get a better feel for how much a capital campaign could bring in.

The project “likely” will require complete demolition of the existing facility and starting over with new building, said Sheetz.

After hearing a presentation, councilors engaged in discussion with city staff for about 15 minutes, asking about topics ranging from the fundraising and the request for proposal, to why repurposing an existing facility available in the city wasn’t explored.

The council previously supported a goal to “continue planning for Hearst Center expansion/relocation” in a document that is reviewed and updated annually.

Tourism & Cultural Programs Manager Jennifer Pickar hit on a lot of benefits to expanding the facility in comments to the council. One is growing its educational offerings, which would be necessary to meet the demand for youth camps and adult workshops.

“We know from past years of parent requests and our wait list, that we have the demand for the increase, and we know we will fill it,” she said.